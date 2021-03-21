DYK Dhvanit Thaker Wins First Ever Talent Hunt By Radio Mirchi Against 1500 Participants

Vitamin She actor Dhvanit Thaker began his career by hosting a morning and evening show on Radio Mirchi, Ahemdabad. He rose to fame as RJ Dhvanit and became a well-known radio personality. He has sung in several Gujarati films, written columns and has even acted in regional films. Did you know Dhvanit Thaker participated in a first-ever talent hunt and won against 1500 participants? Read on to know more about Dhvanit Thaker's trivia.

Dhvanit Thaker participates in the first-ever talent hunt by Radio Mirchi

According to an interview on Radioandmusic.com, Dhvanit revealed he used to work with an insurance company for three years to make ends meet at home after his father's death. After the monotony crept in, he started to look for a change. He participated in his first-ever talent hunt undertaken by Radio Mirchi in 2003. He won against 1500 participants and joined as a radio presenter even though he did not have any formal training in it. In the same article, Dhvanit said he was a little sceptical about entering the radio industry because the medium was in a nascent stage and nobody knew about its future. Dhvanit Thaker has won the 'Best Radio Jockey', Gujarati, and the 'Best Show' for Guruwar Gurjari and Hello Amdavad at India Radio Forum Awards for 2009, 2010, and 2015.

A look at Dhvanit Thaker's career

Dhvanit Thaker released his first music album Majja Ni Life with 8 songs in 2009 which was successful. He sang a single for the 2013 Gujarati album Click Kar! in 2013. He has also sung for many Gujarati films including Kevi Rite Jaish, Better Half, Mohan Na Monkiz, Passport, and Montu Ni Bittu. He writes columns in a couple of Gujarati newspapers and published a book of quotes in Gujarati called Morning Mantra in 2017. Dhvanit made his first appearance on the silver screen with a cameo role of a teacher in the Gujarati film Mission Mummy in 2016. He made his debut as a lead character in the comedy-drama film Vitamin She which was both critically and commercially successful and became the 6th highest-grossing film in Gujarati cinema. After that, he starred in Gujarati science-fiction comedy-drama Short Circuit opposite Kinjal Rajpriya in 2019.

Promo Image Source: Dhvanit Thaker's Instagram