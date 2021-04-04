DYK R Madhavan's Son Won The PETA Compassionate Kid Award At The Age Of Nine?

Indian actor R Madhavan has made millions of fans through his acting in Tamil and Hindi cinema. The actor has appeared in various blockbuster movies, from 3 idiots, Rang De Basanti to Tanu Weds Manu, and has given a promising performance. While the actor has made headlines more often and has worked as a PETA supporter, his son is no lesser than him. R Madhavan's son won PETA's Compassionate Kid Award in 2014.

When Madhavan's son Vedant won the PETA Compassionate Kid Award

R Madhavan's son Vedant had won PETA's Compassionate Kid Award for helping and saving animals in 2014. Vedant, who was nine years old back then, was seen walking in the footsteps of his father. In an interview with DNA, Vedant had said that his father was his inspiration and he was proud of him. Right from his childhood, Vedant was surrounded by animals, from dogs to hamsters and frogs. He had even mentioned that he used to play with stray dogs outside his school as they were very friendly. When asked about his pets, the kid had said that they had a parrot, two dogs, and some fish. He had also mentioned he had a cat and four dogs in Malaysia.

In the interview, Vedant had mentioned that he had asked his parents to donate to animals rather than bringing him gifts on his birthday. He had said he promoted vegetarianism and would also ask his friends to have pets. The kid had also revealed that he wanted to build shelters and save jungles as a grown up.

Madhavan has been named the person of the year by PETA in 2017 for his contribution to spreading vegetarianism and initiatives to oppose animal cruelty. In the same year, the 3 idiots actor also sent out a letter to the CEO of Yum! Brands urging to adopt PETA's recommendations to stop animal abuse.

R Madhavan trivia

R Madhavan is known for his works as an actor, writer and film producer in Tamil and Hindi-language films. The actor has been working in Indian cinema since 1996. R Madhavan's movies include Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein, Vikram Vedha, Alai Payuthey, 3 idiots, Tanu Weds Manu, and Aarya. His upcoming movie Rocketry: The Nambi Effect is the biography of former Indian scientist and aerospace engineer, Nambi Narayan.

Promo Image Source: R Madhavan's Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.