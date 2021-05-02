DYK Thalapathy Vijay's 'Bodyguard' Is A Remake Of The Malayalam Movie Of The Same Name?

Thalapathy Vijay starrer Bodyguard is directed by Siddique and went on to become a massive commercial success in the Tamil film industry. The action-packed movie came in Vijay's career after the huge failure of his previous movie Sura and so the Bodyguard Tamil movie had to go through several obstacles to release in theatres. But did you know that Thalapathy Vijay's Bodyguard is a remake of the movie with the same name?

Bodyguard Tamil movie remake

According to Wayback Machine, Director Siddique wrote a script for a storyline and titled it, Bodyguard. After casting Malayalam actor Dileep, he filmed the Malayalam movie Bodyguard and started working on the remake of the movie in the Tamil language. Starring Vijay Thalapathy, Tamil Bodyguard, also known as Kaavalan, is a remake of the Malayalam movie Bodyguard by the same director.

Siddique did not stop there as he went on to direct the Bollywood remake of the movie, starring Salman Khan, also called Bodyguard. He also sold the rights to the movie in Kannada, Bengali and Telugu languages. Siddique's Bodyguard story went on to become the highest-grossing story in Indian cinema and smashed records left and right upon its release. Vijay Thalapathy's Kaavalan went on to amass over 102 crores at the box office.

Controversies on Kaavalan's release

Vijay Thalapathy had to face the Indian politicians in order for his Kaavalan movie to get a release in theatres. According to the reports from Firstpost, after the huge loss of his 2010 movie Sura, Tamil Nadu Theaters Owners Association offered no co-operation to the movie and it led to the cancellation of two shows of the movie. Vijay Thalapathy had to seek help from J. Jayalalithaa and it resulted in Kaavalan being released in 450 theatres.

A look at Vijay Thalapathy's movies

The 46-year-old has an impressive collection of record-smashing movies under his belt. His most recent movie, Master, went on to smash many records at the box office. Vijay Thalapathy's movies such as Mersal, Nanban, Sarkar, Bigil, and Sarkar are considered some of the biggest movies of his career.

