DYK Vijay Sethupathi Moved To Dubai Before Actor Found His Breakthrough In Tamil?

Vijay Sethupathi is one of the most sought after actors in the South Indian film industry. The actor has several critical and commercially successful movies under his belt. But did you know that Vijay Sethupathi had to move to Dubai before he achieved this kind of stardom? Read more Vijay Sethupathi's trivia here.

Lesser-known facts about actor Vijay Sethupathi

According to IMDb reports, before starting his career as an actor, Vijay Sethupathi did various odd jobs for his pocket money. The actor then moved to Dubai as he had to take care of his three siblings. Vijay took up the job of an accountant in Dubai as it paid more than what he was getting in India. It was also in Dubai that the actor met his now-wife Jessy Sethupathi back in 2003. Read more such lesser-known facts about Vijay Sethupathi here.

1. Vijay Sethupathi is popularly nicknamed "Makkal Selvan", meaning "People's Treasure" by his fans and various media outlets

2. Sethupathi's first lead role was in the critically acclaimed movie Thenmerku Paruvakaatru directed by Seenu Ramasamy. The movie went on to win three National Film Awards including the award for the Best Tamil Feature Film of that year.

3. The actor's first negative role was in the comedy-drama Sundarapandian. Directed by S. R. Prabhakaran, the 2012 movie also featured actors like M. Sasikumar and Lakshmi Men in lead roles.

4. Vijay Sethupathi’s praiseworthy acting in the movie Vikram Vedha earned him the best actor award at various ceremonies - the Filmfare Award for Best Actor – Tamil, Ananda Vikatan Cinema Awards and Vijay Award for Best Actor.

A quick look at Vijay Sethupathi's movies

Vijay Sethupathi has featured in various successful movies like Sundarapandian, Naduvula Konjam Pakkatha Kaanom, Pizza, Soodhu Kavvum, Idharkuthane Aasaipattai Balakumara, Dharma Durai and Vikram Vedha. The actor was recently seen in Super Deluxe in which he played the role of a transgender woman. In 2019, Film Companion ranked Sethupathi's performance in Super Deluxe among the 100 Greatest Performances of the Decade. His role in the movie earned him a National Award for Best Supporting Actor.

Source: Vijay Sethupathi's Instagram