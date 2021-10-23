‘Enemy’ Trailer Out: Vishal And Arya Starrer Promises An Action-packed Entertainer

Enemy is one of the Tamil films that fans have been waiting for eagerly. The makers of the film released the trailer for the Vishal and Arya starter on Saturday. The trailer promises an action-packed adventure and gives fans a glimpse into what to expect from the upcoming film. Enemy was initially expected to release in October, but will now hit the big screen this Diwali.

The trailer of the film sees Arya take on the role of the antagonist, while Vishal plays the good guy. Apart from the high-intensity action scenes, the trailer also sees betrayal and pain. The trailer shows fans the journey of the duo's characters' friendship and tells fans what to expect. The short clip shows the two as young children, who become friends, but time puts them on different paths and they soon become enemies. In an interview with Pinkvilla, Arya opened up about working with Vishal. He mentioned that it was great to be working with his best friend and also gave some insight into his upcoming release. He mentioned that the film would follow two friends and their journey to becoming each other's enemies.

Watch trailer of Enemy here

Anand Shankar will direct Enemy, which will also see Mirnalini Ravi, Prakash Raj and Mamta Mohandas take on pivotal roles. S Vinod Kumar will bankroll the much-awaited action flick. Vishal and Arya are the best of friends off the screen and this will not be the first time they will take on roles opposite each other. They were also seen together in the 2011 comedy-drama, Avan Ivan, helmed by Bala. The two are brothers in the film, who always try to outdo the other. The film saw the duo on the screen along with other actors including G. M. Kumar, Janani Iyer, Prabha Ramesh and others.

Arya was last seen in Aranmanai 3, which got its theatrical release on October 14. He acted alongside Rashi Khanna, Andrea Jeremiah, Sakshi Agarwal, Vivek and Sundar C. The film was initially slated to release in May but was postponed owing to COVID restrictions in the country.

