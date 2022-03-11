'Etharkkum Thunindhavan' Day 1 Box Office: Suriya-starrer Opened To Some Great Numbers

The much-awaited Suriya Sivakumar starrer film Etharkkum Thunindhavan finally got its theatrical release on March 10, 2022. The action-thriller film marked the actor's comeback to big screens after three years. Along with Suriya, it also stars Priyanka Mohan, Vinay Raj, Soori, Sathyaraj, Saranya Ponvannan, Rajkiran, Subbu Panchu, M S Bhaskar vela Ramamoorthy, Jayaprakash and many others in pivotal roles. The film centres around a social fighter Kannabiran, who fights crimes against women.

As Etharkkum Thunindhavan is released in the theatres, there is a massive buzz surrounding the project among the fans. The Suriya Sivakumar-starrer has managed to impress the fans with its intense action sequences, strong message and an amazing performance by the cast. It has managed to mint some impressive numbers at the ticket window.

Etharkkum Thunindhavan day 1 Box office collection

The craze and hype around the Suriya Sivakumar-starrer is reflected in its box-office collection as the film has managed to bowl over the audiences with its theatrical run. It received praises from all corners and a big thumbs up from the movie buffs. It opened to some great numbers.

As per the reports of Filmibeat, the film has kickstarted on a good note and managed to collect around Rs 15.21 Crore from the Tamil Nadu box office. Reportedly, the collection is Suriya's best opening figure in the state. If the film continues with this pace, then, it might work in its favour in the upcoming days.

More about Etharkkum Thunindhavan

The Tamil film has been written and directed by Pandiraj, while Sun Pictures has bankrolled it. Suriya and Pandiraj have earlier collaborated in the 2015 film Pasanga 2. Earlier, Etharkkum Thunindhavan was officially announced in October 2020 but it faced various postponements owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Pandiraj directorial has been receiving raving responses from audiences, who are dubbing Suriya's act as Kannabiran 'show-stealing'.

Image: Twitter/@sunpictures