Etharkkum Thunindhavan Twitter Review: Fans Call Suriya's Film 'superhit' After 'Jai Bhim'

Last seen in 'Jai Bhim', Suriya most recently made him come back to the big screen with the release of his much-awaited film 'Etharkkum Thunindhavan'.

Etharkkum Thunindhavan

Image: Twitter/@pandiraj_dir


Last seen in Jai Bhim, Suriya most recently made his come back to the big screen with the release of his much-awaited film Etharkkum ThunindhavanThe film got its theatrical release on March 10, 2022, and the actor was seen taking on the lead role opposite Priyanka Mohan, Vinay Raj, Soori, Sathyaraj, Saranya Ponvannan, Rajkiran, Subbu Panchu and many others. The film has been getting heaps of praise from fans and critics alike and the early reviews of the movie are now in.

Netizens' Etharkkum Thunindhavan review

As soon as the film was released on March 10, fans and followers took to Twitter to pen down their Etharkkum Thunindhavan review. A netizen mentioned the film was a real family entertainer as they lauded Suriya for his action-packed performance in the movie. A fan was also over the moon by the actor's come-back to the big screen and called the film 'purely lit'. A fan also called the Tamil film Suriya's third blockbuster release and loved the 'family sentiment' included in the film. A netizen also called it a 'must watch' as they hailed the work of the actor and director. Some fans lauded Suriya's script-selection abilities, while others called the film a 'sure hit'. Suriya was also praised for his 'super energetic screen presence' and the film's balance of romance, comedy and action was also appreciated. Priyanka Mohan and the other actors were also hailed for their on-screen performances. Critics also reviewed the film and called the Suriya-starrer a 'mass treat' for fans. Manobala Vijayabalan also hailed the director, Priyanka Mohan and other stars for their work in the film.

The recently released film was helmed by Pandiraj, who took to his social media account hours before the Etharkkum Thunindhavan release and mentioned he could not wait to see how the two and a half years of hard work behind the scenes of the film would be received by the audience. He hailed the 'hard work and sincere efforts of the team and urged his fans and followers to watch the film with their loved ones.

