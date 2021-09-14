'Etharkkum Thunindhavan': Suriya, Priyanka Mohan's Actioner Kicks Off Film's Final Leg

One of the most highly anticipated action flick to come out of the South Indian film industry is the Suriya starrer Etharkkum Thunindhavan. After finishing off a 51-day long shooting schedule, the team has entered the final leg of the film. This movie will mark the 40th film of Suriya's career. Read on to know more.

'Etharkkum Thunindhavan' commences final leg of filming

According to a report from Pinkvilla, the Tamil actioner titled Etharkkum Thunindhavan commenced the filming of its final shooting schedule in Courtallam, Tamil Nadu. starring Suriya and Priyanka Arul Mohan in the lead role, the film is scheduled to be released in December this year. Reportedly, the team is attempting to wrap the filming as quickly as soon to enter the next stage of production.

Earlier, the director of the film, Pandiraj took to his social media to announce the completion of the 51-day long schedule of filming. He also mentioned that the difficulties the team went through while filming and assured the fans that it did not hinder the timetable. The director wrote, #EtharkkumThuninthavan #ET Completed 51 days long schedule today. Sun and rain couldn't stop our speed. what a hard-working team. unbelievable effort. Thank u @Suriya_offl sir @sunpictures @RathnaveluDop sir and everybody''

On the other hand, Suriya had taken to his social media to announce his return to the sets of the movie. Sharing an image that hinted at his intense role in the actioner, he wrote, ''Feels good to be back on sets!''. Etharkkum Thunindhavan will highlight the ways to protect the women of the country as the actor will essay the role of a vigilante as he punishes the criminals.

More about Suriya

The actor is one of the most sought after actors in the South Indian film industry with over a dozen of blockbuster films under his belt. Suriya has also dipped his toes in producing as he is all set to back the Hindi adaptation of his internationally successful film Soorarai Pottru. Actor Shahid Kapoor was in talks to play the lead role in the movie, however, according to the latest report from SpotboyE. Akshay Kumar has been roped in to play the role of Maara. Director Sudha Kongara also revealed that the Hindi version is in the early stages of production and she is yet to start writing it.

(Image: Instagram/@suriya)