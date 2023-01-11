EXCLUSIVE | RRR Writer & SS Rajamouli's Father Vijayendra Prasad Reacts To Naatu Naatu Win

SS Rajamouli's 'RRR' created history as it won the Best Original Music Score at Golden Globes 2023, becoming Asia's first-ever song to win the award. While the entire nation is overjoyed, SS Rajamouli's father who is also RRR's co-writer reacted to the news and said that the film had a fair chance of winning the award.

Speaking to Republic Media Network's Mugdha Kapoor, Vijayendra Prasad told, "I am happy. RRR's win is a big boost for Indian filmmakers and it will also make a way for them in the American market."

Reacting to the film's chances of winning at Golden Globes against Rihanna and Lady Gaga, the 'Baahubali' writer said that his son's film had a fair chance. "It had a fair chance," said Vijayendra Prasad.

Vijayendra also spoke about RRR being in the race for Oscars as its song 'Naatu Naatu' has been shortlisted by The Academy. "I don't know anything about the Oscars, everything is in God's hands."

'The win is a very big deal', says RRR distributor

RRR's distributor Pen Studio's owner Jayantilal Gada too spoke to Republic Media Network's Mugdha Kapoor and expressed his joy over Naatu Naatu's win at Golden Globes 2023.

He said, "The win is a very big deal. I want to thank Rajamouli sir to give us the opportunity to work on the film. I remember when we started working on the film we had the confidence this film will take us to another level."

"The song got so popular from the start. The moment it got nominated we felt like it will make India proud by winning the category. It stood up to our expectations," he added.

Gada called RRR's win historic and said that Naatu Naatu has made the Indian music industry proud.

He said, "It is a historic win. It made the Indian music industry proud. Rajamouli sir has always made great cinema even if we see their previous work like Baahubali and Makkhi. I can say that Rajamouli challenges everyone who works with him to go one level up. He creates a new platform for every content creator in India."

Rajamouli proved 'language is never a barrier'

Talking further Gada said that filmmaker SS Rajamouli with his film RRR has proved to the world that language has never been a barrier. The distributor also updated us about the film's sequel.

He said, "Now he (SS Rajamouli) is getting recognization worldwide and language is never a barrier Rajamouli has proved it. Currently, there are no discussions on RRR 2."

