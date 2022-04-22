'F3' Makers Unveil Varun Tej-Tamannaah Starrer's Upbeat Track 'Woo Aa Aha Aha'; Watch

After enticing fans with F3's first single Lab Dab Lab Dab Dabboo, makers have dropped another peppy track from the film: Woo Aa Aha Aha. The track makes for the perfect party number with its upbeat tunes, as the ensemble cast flaunts their quirky moves. The video showcases Varun Tej, Venkatesh grooving alongside Tamannaah Bhatia and Mehreen Pirzada, with the film's third female lead Sonal Chauhan also making an appearance.

Woo Aa Aha Aha has been crooned by Sunidhi Chauhan, Lavita Lobo, Sagar and SP Abhishek, while Devi Sri Prasad has provided the music. The comedy flick is gearing up to hit theatres on 27 May 2022.

Apart from the lead actors' swift dance moves, the video also showcases BTS glimpses from the film, including one where legendary filmmaker K Raghavendra Rao and Allu Arjun graced the sets. The track has been choreographed by Shekar VJ. Take a look:

Meanwhile, the film's maiden single Lab Dab Lab Dab Dabboo became a massive hit upon its release two months ago. Apart from this, Pooja Hegde is also teaming up with Venkatesh Daggubati and Varun Tej for a special song in the film.

F3: Fun and Frustration comes as the standalone sequel to the blockbuster family entertainer F2: Fun and Frustration. Written and directed by Anil Ravipudi, the film will also see veteran actor Rajendra Prasad, Sunil, and Murali Sharam among others take on important roles.

After facing multiple postponements owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, the film will finally hit theatres in May 2022. It is being bankrolled by Sri Venkateswara Creations.

The film's lead actor Varun Tej was last seen in the sports drama, Ghani, which failed to mint impressive numbers at the box office. Penning an emotional statement about the same via social media, the actor wrote, "I feel extremely humbled by all the love and affection you have showered upon me all these years. I thank each and everyone who was involved in the making of Ghani. You have put your heart and soul and I’m really thankful for that, especially to my producers.”

