'F3': Pooja Hegde Shoots For Special Song Alongside Venkatesh Daggubati & Varun Tej

Quick links:
Image: Instagram/@hegdepooja
Actor Pooja Hegde is currently basking in the success of her latest released film, Beast, also starring Thalapathy Vijay. The film was released on April 13, 2022. It received mixed reviews from critics and the audience with praise for the film's action sequences, Vijay's performance, Anirudh's soundtrack & background score. The film marked Thalapathy Vijay's return to theatres after his 2021 movie Master which was released during the pandemic.
Meanwhile, as per a recent report by Pinkvilla, the Radhe Shyam actor is currently busy shooting for Venkatesh Daggubati & Varun Tej starrer F3: Fun and Frustration. She'll be doing a special dance number for the forthcoming film which, as per the publication, is going to be a sizzling one.
A source told the publication, "Her glamorous avatar and killer dance moves in Arabic Kuthu and Jolly O Gymkhana wowed the audience and makers couldn't have thought about a better choice than her." Apart from the special number. Not only this, the actor has multiple projects lined up in her kitty.
Meanwhile, the maker of F3, Anil Ravipudi, has also shared information regarding Pooja Hegde's special number via his Twitter handle. The poster dropped by Ravipudi features Housefull 4 actor in a neon-pink coord set teamed up with similar coloured heels. He tweeted, "Lets get this party started The Ravishing beauty @hegdepooja joins #F3Movie to add spice to our SPECIAL PARTY SONG #F3OnMay27." Have a look:
Lets get this party started💃— Anil Ravipudi (@AnilRavipudi) April 15, 2022
The Ravishing beauty @hegdepooja joins #F3Movie to add spice to our SPECIAL PARTY SONG🎶#F3OnMay27@VenkyMama @IAmVarunTej
@tamannaahspeaks @Mehreenpirzada @sonalchauhan7 @ThisIsDSP @SVC_official @adityamusic @f3_movie pic.twitter.com/kQlwnjphcx
This SUMMER is going to be 🔥🔥— Anil Ravipudi (@AnilRavipudi) April 15, 2022
Guess who joined the sets of #F3Movie for a SPECIAL SONG?😉💃#F3OnMay27 💫@VenkyMama @IAmVarunTej @tamannaahspeaks @Mehreenpirzada @sonalchauhan7 @ThisIsDSP @SVC_official @adityamusic @f3_movie pic.twitter.com/pxX2J24ELp
Pooja Hegde's upcoming project includes Ram Charan and Chiranjeevi's, Acharya in which she will be essaying the role of a village belle named Neelambari. Apart from that, she will be seen in Cirkus alongside B-town heartthrob Ranveer Singh. The film, based on William Shakespeare's play The Comedy of Errors, is set to release on July 15, 2022. Apart from this, she will also play a pivotal role in Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali.
Pooja Hegde who is, again and again, impressing fans with her elegance and charm, has once again proved to be one of the finest actors in India with her latest release Beast. Fans are going gaga after watching their favourite actor Pooja Hegde's performance in the film. They also burst crackers outside the theatre after the movie's release.
Written and directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, Vijay plays the role of a skilled spy in Beast, and the plot revolves around his efforts to rescue the situation after the terrorists attack a mall, and take visitors as hostages.
Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.