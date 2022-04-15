'F3': Pooja Hegde Shoots For Special Song Alongside Venkatesh Daggubati & Varun Tej

Actor Pooja Hegde is currently basking in the success of her latest released film, Beast, also starring Thalapathy Vijay. The film was released on April 13, 2022. It received mixed reviews from critics and the audience with praise for the film's action sequences, Vijay's performance, Anirudh's soundtrack & background score. The film marked Thalapathy Vijay's return to theatres after his 2021 movie Master which was released during the pandemic.

Pooja Hegde shoots for a special song for F3: Fun and Frustration

Meanwhile, as per a recent report by Pinkvilla, the Radhe Shyam actor is currently busy shooting for Venkatesh Daggubati & Varun Tej starrer F3: Fun and Frustration. She'll be doing a special dance number for the forthcoming film which, as per the publication, is going to be a sizzling one.

A source told the publication, "Her glamorous avatar and killer dance moves in Arabic Kuthu and Jolly O Gymkhana wowed the audience and makers couldn't have thought about a better choice than her." Apart from the special number. Not only this, the actor has multiple projects lined up in her kitty.

Anil Ravipudi releases poster of Pooja Hegde's upcoming dance number

Meanwhile, the maker of F3, Anil Ravipudi, has also shared information regarding Pooja Hegde's special number via his Twitter handle. The poster dropped by Ravipudi features Housefull 4 actor in a neon-pink coord set teamed up with similar coloured heels. He tweeted, "Lets get this party started The Ravishing beauty @hegdepooja joins #F3Movie to add spice to our SPECIAL PARTY SONG #F3OnMay27." Have a look:

Pooja Hegde on the professional front

Pooja Hegde's upcoming project includes Ram Charan and Chiranjeevi's, Acharya in which she will be essaying the role of a village belle named Neelambari. Apart from that, she will be seen in Cirkus alongside B-town heartthrob Ranveer Singh. The film, based on William Shakespeare's play The Comedy of Errors, is set to release on July 15, 2022. Apart from this, she will also play a pivotal role in Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali.

After 'Beast's release, Pooja Hegde's fans burst crackers outside the theatre

Pooja Hegde who is, again and again, impressing fans with her elegance and charm, has once again proved to be one of the finest actors in India with her latest release Beast. Fans are going gaga after watching their favourite actor Pooja Hegde's performance in the film. They also burst crackers outside the theatre after the movie's release.

Written and directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, Vijay plays the role of a skilled spy in Beast, and the plot revolves around his efforts to rescue the situation after the terrorists attack a mall, and take visitors as hostages.

Image: Instagram/@hegdepooja