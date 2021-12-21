'F3': Venkatesh-Varun Tej's Comedy-drama Locks Release Date; To Hit Theatres In April 2022

Makers of Varun Tej and Venkatesh Daggubati's comedy flick F3: Fun and Frustration have shifted its release date to April 2022. The Anil Ravipudi directorial, which was earlier slated to hit the screens on February 25, 2022, will now come out on April 29 next year. The Telugu multi-starrer comes as a sequel to the family entertainer F2 and also stars Tamannaah and Mehreen Pirzada, who reprise their roles from the previous film.

Varun Tej-Venkatesh Daggubati's F3 to release in April 2022

Taking to his Instagram handle on Tuesday, December 21, director Anil Ravipudi announced the release date via a poster and wrote, "We're shaking theatres this summer to make more & more fun with our #F3Movie on 29th April 2022." The announcement also comes on the occasion of Tamannaah Bhatia's birthday.

Apart from the aforementioned actors, the film also stars Rajendra Prasad, Sunil, and Sonal Chauhan in pivotal roles. The film has been bankrolled by Sri Venkateswara Creations, while the film's music score has been curated by Devi Sri Prasad. Its cinematography has been handled by Sai Sriram, while Tammiraju is the editor.

The release date postponement comes as makers wanted to shelve space for Pawan Kalyan and Rana Daggubati starrer Bheemla Nayak, which will now be released on January 25. The filmmakers are facilitating major releases after theatres recently bounced back, with 2022 having back to back lineup of big-budget projects.

Studio owner Dil Raju wrote, "To facilitate release for #BheemlaNayak we are moving our #F3Movie from Feb 25. As #SarkaruVaariPaata was announced on April 1st and #KGFChapter2 on April 14th, #F3Movie will now release on April 29th - #DilRaju".

To facilitate release for #BheemlaNayak we are moving our #F3Movie from Feb 25. As #SarkaruVaariPaata was announced on April 1st and #KGFChapter2 on April 14th, #F3Movie will now release on April 29th - #DilRaju — BA Raju's Team (@baraju_SuperHit) December 21, 2021

Meanwhile, Venkatesh was recently seen in Drushyam 2, an investigative thriller helmed by Jeethu Joseph. On the other hand, Varun Tej is gearing up for the release of sports drama Ghani, which also stars Saiee Manjrekar, Jagapathi Babu, Upendra, Suniel Shetty and Naveen Chandra.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @f3_movie)