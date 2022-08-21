Actors Nazriya Nazim and Fahadh Faasil are celebrating their eighth wedding anniversary together, as evident from the pictures and videos shared by the former on her social media space. Nazim and Fazil tied the knot on August 21, 2014, at Al-Saj Convention Centre, Trivandrum in the presence of about 4000 guests. It was a traditional Muslim wedding ceremony.

Fahadh Faasil and Nazriya Nazim celebrate their eighth wedding anniversary

On Sunday, actor Nazriya Nazim took to her Instagram handle and shared a video which saw her and Faasil cycling together on different bicycles. In the clip, Pushpa: The Rise actor could be seen cycling ahead of his wife, while the latter is following her. While Fahadh opted for a grey-coloured vest and brown cargo shorts, Nazriya looked pretty in a loose white t-shirt that was teamed up with pink-coloured shorts. Watch the video here:

Sharing the post, Nazriya wrote, "Well…..another year Of madness … 8 years back almost around this time we got married n oh my god it’s been a ride". She also added two red hearts in the caption.

On her husband's 40th birthday, the Ante Sundaraniki actor took to the photo-blogging site and shared a heartfelt post. She even penned an affectionate note, reading, "Happy birthday Mr.Husband…Aging like a fine wine….getting better with age … The best is yet to come(sic)."

More about Fahadh Faasil and Nazriya Nazim's wedding

Malayalam actor Fahadh Faasil told the media in January 2014 that he was getting married to Nazriya. On the sets of Anjali Menon's Bangalore Days (2014), where they portrayed husband and wife, the couple got to know one another better. Fahadh and Nazriya disclosed that the marriage arrangement was heavily influenced by their parents. Prior to getting married on August 21, 2014, in Thiruvananthapuram, the couple got engaged in February 2014.

She took a break from acting after getting married to the Vikram actor. She made a comeback in 2018 with Anjali Menon's movie Koode.

Image: Instagram/@nazriyafahadh