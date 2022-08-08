Fahadh Faasil Receives Sweet Birthday Wish From Wife Nazriya Nazim; 'Aging Like Fine Wine'

Fahadh Faasil is celebrating his 40th birthday today, with his fans, close ones and fellow industry colleagues sending him heartfelt wishes. Faasil's wife and actor Nazriya Nazim shared a bunch of adorable pictures from his birthday celebrations and penned a heartfelt note for the actor who's 'ageing like a fine wine'. Apart from Nazriya, superstar Dulquer Salmaan also took to social media and wished Fahadh on his special day.

Fahadh Faasil receives adorable birthday wish from wife Nazriya Nazim

Taking to her Instagram handle on Monday, August 8, Nazriya shared multiple pictures with Fahadh as he cut his birthday cake. One can also see a '40' badge on the actor's shirt as he enjoys his party. In the caption, she mentioned," Happy birthday Mr.Husband. Ageing like a fine wine….getting better with age …The best is yet to come." Take a look.

Meanwhile, Dulquer Salmaan took to his Instagram story and dropped a cute picture with his wife and Fahadh-Nazriya. Wishing the actor, he wrote, "Wishing you the happiest birthday Shanu!! May you scale greater heights and wishing you and nachu more travel and memories and everything you dream of. (sic)" Apart from the Sita Ramam star, actor Prithviraj Sukumaran also shared a throwback picture with Faasil and mentioned, "Happy birthday Shanu! #FahadFaazil. (sic)"

More on Fahadh Faasil's work front

The actor will be seen in the Malayalam survival thriller Malayankunju, which is slated for an OTT release on August 11, 2022. Directed by Sajimon Prabhakar, the project also stars Rajisha Vijayan and Indrans in pivotal roles. The movie follows the story of an electrician who survives a landslide in the high ranges of Kerala and later loses his father to suicide. Fahadh also has Pushpa 2 alongside Allu Arjun in the pipeline.

(Image: @nazriyafahadh/Instagram)