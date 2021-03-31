Fahadh Faasil Reveals Details About His Accident, Says, 'I Am Still Recovering'

Kumbalangi Nights actor Fahadh Faasil, who met with an accident at the beginning of March, revealed details about the same. During an interview with SpotboyE, the actor revealed that he had an accident a few weeks ago and is still recovering. He added that the stitches should go off this week. Revealing how it happened, Fahadh said that he had a fall during the shooting of Malayankunju. He said that it was a landslide sequence that was mechanically done and they lost control over the speed.

The actor revealed that he only realised how serious it was when his doctors broke down. He added that he should be back to normal in about a week. Faasil also said that it could have been avoided but he needed this to go offtrack and getting back. Derailing, according to Fahadh, is Nature's way of rejuvenating him. He says that it often happens to him as he is never in one space for too long. It is more often psychological than physical but physically to it happen once in a while, added the actor.

Fahadh Faasil's accident details

On March 3, 2021, actor Fahadh Faasil was injured. He was injured while filming his Malayalam film Malayankunju in Kochi. He was doing stunt sequences that required him to jump from a certain height. However, the actor lost his balance and fell, sustaining numerous injuries to his face. The accident severely damaged his nose. Nazriya Nazim, Fahadh Faasil's wife, took to Instagram to share a photo of Fahadh resting on his bed with the caption "All is well". Take a look at Nazriya Nizam's Instagram post below.

Fahadh Faasil's upcoming movies

Fahadh Faasil is one of the most well-known actors in Malayalam cinema. He was most recently seen in the films Trance and C U Soon, both of which were well-received by audiences. He is currently working on a number of projects, according to reports. His two films, Malik and Irul, which were scheduled to be released in 2020, were postponed due to the pandemic. He is currently collaborating on five projects, including Malayankunju, Thankam, and Dileesh Potthan's Joji, a much-anticipated film. In addition, he is working on films such as Paachuvum Albutha Vilakkum and Patthu.

Source: SpotboyE, Image Source: Fahadh Faasil Instagram