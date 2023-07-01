Fahadh Faasil Shares Pushpa 2 Update: There's A Lot More...

Fahadh Faasil is experiencing a busy and productive year. The actor was recently seen in Udhayanidhi Stalin starrer Maamannan and has Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2 in his line-up. Fahadh has now revealed some inside details about the plot of the Pushpa sequel in his latest interview.

3 things you need to know

Pushpa 2 is headlined by Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna.

Its filming started earlier in June.

Fahadh Faasil, who plays the antagonist in the film, has opened up about its plot and his character graph.

Allu Arjun and Fahadh Faasil in ‘big conflict’ in Pushpa 2



In a recent interview with Pinkvilla, Fahadh spilled some interesting details about the plot of Pushpa 2. The actor said, “The second part of Pushpa has a lot more of Bhanwar Singh. There is a lot of conflict happening between the two characters and the second part revolves around the conflict.”

(Fahadh Faasil to play the role of Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat in Pushpa 2. | Image: Twitter)

Putting Pushpa 2 aside, Fahadh will also be collaborating with Premam director Alphonse Puthren. The actor revealed the project will go on floors next year. Alphonse is currently working on his other projects and Fahadh is also busy with her prior work commitments. “We want to do it at a time when both of us are mentally in and totally free to focus on the film,” he added.

Fahadh Faasil's upcoming projects

Additionally, Fahadh is part of Lokesh Kanagraj Cinematic Universe (LCU). It started with the 2019 film Kaithi which was followed by Vikram. Leo too is said to be a part of it. After making his appearance in Vikram, the actor has been in talks with Lokesh about making a comeback in LCU. He is currently in discussion about his role in the upcoming films.