Maamannan Trailer: It's Fahadh Faasil Vs Udhayanidhi Stalin In This Quest For Truth

Filmmaker Mari Selvaraj is preparing for the release of his latest project, Maamannan. This upcoming Tamil film marks his third directorial venture, and like his previous works, it tackles significant caste-related themes. Recently, the film's trailer was unveiled, featuring the support of the Youth Welfare and Sports Development of Tamil Nadu as well as actor Udhayanidhi Stalin.

3 things you need to know:

A trailer for Maamannan features stars Fahadh Faasil and Udhayanidhi Stalin

The trailer teases the film to be a modest yet intense political thriller

Mari Selvaraj’s third might not deviate from his caste-based commentary-style films

Fahadh Faasil is the menacing antagonist in Maamannan

The trailer for Maamannan opens with a voiceover from veteran actor Kumaravadivel Natarajan saying, “I might have been singing the same song. But I will sing it for as long as I live.” He goes on to say that he will not tire in his search for the ears who would listen to the truth, no matter how big a sacrifice he might have to make for that end. Following this, Vadivelu and Udhayanidhi are seen atop a hill point which overlooks the rest of the city. At the same time, Pushpa star Fahadh’s menacing character is introduced.

(Fahadh Faasil in the trailer for Maamannan | Image: Sony Music South/YouTube)

It appears that Maamannan will be a cast-based drama from Selvaraj as well. Fahadh’s character is shown to be affluent and violent, signifying that he holds a position of power. On the other hand, Vadivelu and Udhayanidhi are fighting for the truth but seemingly having no power. Keerthy Suresh's character is introduced to be a character fighting for the right side, though is pessimistic about the central conflict of power, corruption, and discrimination.

Symbolism in Maamannan’s trailer

(Vadivelu and Udhayanidhi in the trailer for Maamannan | Image: Sony Music South/YouTube)

The trailer features several scenes where a pack of dogs can be seen running together. After a point, one of the dogs is shown reaching an elevated position, which is then matched with another scene of a teenage boy reaching a high point while calling for his father.

This again reinforces the idea of caste commentary in Selvaraj’s films. Moreover, the music has been composed by Oscar-winner AR Rahman and gives an unmatched intensity to the upcoming Tamil film. Maamannan will release on June 29, 2023.