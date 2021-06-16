Famous Actor Kavitha's Son Passes Away Due To COVID-19, Husband Admitted To Intensive Care

The second wave of COVID-19 resulted in the deaths of many renowned celebrities across film industries in India. So far, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala and Tamil Nadu have faced major casualties due to the pandemic. Tamil Nadu has recorded more than 23 lakh cases and Karnataka is the highest with more than 27.8 lakh cases. Kerala has recorded over 27.5 lakh cases and Andhra Pradesh recorded more than 18.2 lakh cases.

The film industry has been hit due to the closing of theatres in the region and have also lost many renowned faces. The film industries have mourned the loss of many famous celebrities from actor Nitish Veera, actor Pandu and filmmaker Arun Raja Kamaraj's wife among many others. Recent news indicates that famous actor Kavitha's son too succumbed to COVID related complications.

According to Tamil Asianet News, Kavitha's son, Sai Roop, was admitted to a private hospital complaining of COVID-19 symptoms. Her husband too is admitted to the same hospital in the intensive care unit. Sai Roop lost his life yesterday, June 15, 2021. It is also reported that the actor's child passed away before receiving any treatment for the novel virus.

About Kavitha

Kavitha is a popular actor in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada films. She has featured in more than 50 films in the Kollywood industry, with her roles ranging from a heroine to a mother. She debuted in the film industry as a child actor in the 1976 Tamil film O Manju and the Telugu film Sreesree Muvva, in the same year. Some of her most notable films include Attukkara Alamelu, Nadodith Thenral, Prema Palakki, Ramdev, Chinnaari Chittibabu and many others. Due to the pandemic, the actor took a break from the film industry and has not been cast in many movies in the past few months. Currently, she appears in the Tamil TV series Endrendrum Punnagai as Aandal. She is also featuring in the Telugu TV series Oohalu Gusasalade. The actor has also shown a keen interest in politics, over the years.

Image: Endrendrum Punnagai's Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.