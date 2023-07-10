Fan Calls Tamannaah Bhatia 'Indian Shakira' After Viral Kaavaalaa Hook Step, She Reacts

Tamannaah Bhatia will be seen sharing the screen with superstar Rajinikanth in the upcoming film Jailer. A few days ago, the makers released the first song from the film Kaavaalaa and it became an instant hit on social media. Fans loved Tamannaah's vibrant avatar as she grooved in the desert-themed set to Afro beats. Many even compared her with pop star Shakira.

3 things you need to know

Tamannaah Bhatia's song with Rajinikanth titled Kaavaalaa went viral on social media.

Fans compared the song to Shakira's Waka Waka.

The song has been sung by Shilpa Rao.

Tamannaah Bhatia reacts to fans' praise

A fan gave Tamannaah's Kaavaalaa music video a twist and set Shakira's Waka Waka as the background song to the video. Sharing the clip, the social media user wrote, "Indian Shakira." Shakira's song synced so well with the steps of the Tamannaah's song that it went viral in no time.

(Tamannaah Bhatia responds to a video after fans compare her with Shakira. | Image: Twitter)

Tamannaah was quick to react to the fan's recreated video. She wrote, "Have to admit the sync is pretty good," followed by a wink emoji. The Lust Stories 2 actress owned the song with her energetic dance moves and her chemistry with her co-star Rajinikanth was unmissable.

The Sivaji actor also grooved to the peppy beats of the song and his iconic move of wearing his glasses in his signature style became a highlight of the track.

Tamannaah on working with superstar Rajinikanth

For the unversed, Jailer will mark the first collaboration between Tamannaah Bhatia and Rajinikanth. While sharing her experience of working with the legendary actor, the Lust Stories star told ANI, "It is a dream come true to work with him. I will always cherish the memories spent on the Jailer set. He gifted me a book on a spiritual journey."