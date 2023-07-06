Rajinikanth, Tamannaah Bhatia Groove To Afro Beats In Jailer Song Kaavaalaa | Watch

Jailer starring Rajinikanth and Tamannaah Bhatia as the main leads is an upcoming action comedy film. This Tamil language movie is helmed by Nelson Dilipkumar and produced by Kalanithi Maran. The film will revolve around the life of a dreaded gangster, his gang, and a strict jailer.

3 things you need to know

Jailer will also feature Mohanlal and Jackie Shroff in prominent roles.

The film starring Rajinikanth will release in theatres on August 10.

A new song from the film has released on July 6.

Jailer's first single showcases fun chemistry between the lead actors

Jailer starring Rajinikanth is one of the most anticipated movies of this year. Recently, the makers of the film dropped the first song titled Kaavaalaa. Tamannaah Bhatia owned the song with her dance moves and her chemistry with Rajinikanth was unmissable. The Sivaji actor did not miss any beat of the track and grooved to the song with full energy. Watch the song below.

The background dancers emanated tribal vibes throughout the song and Rajinikanth's iconic move of twisting his glasses stole the limelight. This song had all the elements to make the audience want to put on their dancing shoes. The promo of the song was released on July 3 by the makers and it took the internet by storm.

What is the storyline of Jailer?

The plot of Jailer revolves around a gangster who forms a plan to escape the guarded prison with his cellmates. After hatching a plan, the entire gang attempts to flee. However, they cross paths with a strict jailer who confronts them and hampers their plan. Now, the twist would be how the jailer manages to keep up with the plans of the gang inside the prison.