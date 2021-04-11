Films On Naxalism - Mammootty's Unda, Jiiva's Ko And Other Films With A Naxalite Connect

Mammootty’s film Unda created a huge buzz among fans when it released in 2019. The move dealt with sensitive subjects such as voting and the difficulties that officers face when going into areas dominated by Naxals. However, over the course of time, several such movies have been released that spoke about the effects and the impact of Naxalites. Here's a list of a few hit films that shed light on the Naxal life and the effects the sect had on society.

Films on Naxalism

Unda

Coming out in 2019, the Mammootty starrer became a huge hit. Fans loved the tone of the film and thus enjoyed its narrative. The film dealt with a group of individuals venturing into a far off forest area to gather votes for elections. However, they soon realise that the area has been dominated majorly by Naxalites which makes their job difficult. Despite being on election duty, the officers are adamant about making sure they complete their job. The twist arrives when the officers realise they don’t have enough ammunition to battle the Naxalites who may soon attack them for not paying heed to their warnings.

Ko

A photojournalist is completely thrilled when he takes on a new project. He supports his friend for this project by helping him contest the upcoming electrons. Things take a drastic turn in his life when he finds out about his friend's connection to the Naxalites. The film soon turns to a grim narrative after the revelation is made.

Fourth River

The film Fourth River tells the tale of a family who lived through the Naxalite movement. A revolutionary along with his Guru is the main focus of the film. The narrative dives deep into the Naxalite movement and how it affected the families. The story is therefore told through the spectrum of the protagonist's family members, who are Naxals and try to find their way through life.

Dalam

The move Dalam shed light on the life of one Naxalite who is fed up with his life of violence. The man eventually gets tired of his ways and decides to lead a normal life. However, a local officer comes into his life and offers him a deal that forms the crux of the film from thereon.