'FIR' Twitter Review: Fans Are All Praises For Vishnu Vishal's Effortless Acting

The Vishnu Vishal-starrer highly talked about film FIR is released in theatres on 11 February 2022. The film will see Vishnu stepping into the shoes of a Muslim guy named Abu Bakker Abdula, and it will follow his journey on how his life changes upside down after he is suspected as a terrorist. The Manu Anand directorial film is receiving love from all corners, with the movie buffs praising the acting stints of the cast and the film's captivating storyline. The internet is buzzing with audiences expressing their views on the film.

Vishal Vishnu starrer FIR's Twitter Review

As soon as the film was released, many fans and viewers took to their social media handles to share their thoughts and opinions. Going as per the reviews, the film has been receiving good reviews so far, with most of the users praising Vishnu's performance.

One of the Twitter users commented, "watched #FIR movie premiere last night... Shines in another unique attempt to stand out Loved theatrical experience."

While another user wrote, "Much Needed storyline. Vishnu did well. Supporting Artist Selection poor, perf looked artificial. Gud interval Block, BGM & Payanam song. Execution slips. A lot of Logical flaws, somehow Climax managed to provide answers, but it's too late. DISAPPOINTED!"

#FIR (Tamil|2022) - THEATRE.



Much Needed storyline. Vishnu did well. Supporting Artist Selection poor, perf looked artificial. Gud interval Block, BGM & Payanam song. Execution slips. Lot of Logical flaws, somehow Climax managed to provide answers, bt its too late. DISAPPOINTED! pic.twitter.com/YXEm4bMGms — CK Review (@CKReview1) February 11, 2022

#FIR first half - Racy without any lag! Superb work by the technical team (background score, cinematography and editing 👌). @TheVishnuVishal plays the ordinary Indian Muslim who gets framed. So far neat work with engaging pace! The character establishment is also neatly done 👍 — Rajasekar (@sekartweets) February 9, 2022

#FIR is one of the best Commercial Entertainers with a fantastic screenplay & performances. @TheVishnuVishal is Superb & moves to next level with this film. Congrats @itsmanuanand & Team🔥@menongautham sir is so stylish.



Loved @MusicAshwath ' s BGM & @vincentcinema 's Visuals pic.twitter.com/UhbiAVInXr — I am SGP (@SGP56613944) February 11, 2022

#FIR: Good Attempt!



Picks Pace in the Second half, A decent watch for thriller genre lovers https://t.co/hEqcRYNVlx — 𝐁𝐡𝐞𝐞𝐬𝐡𝐦𝐚 𝐓𝐚𝐥𝐤𝐬 (@BheeshmaTalks) February 10, 2022

More about the film FIR

FIR is an action thriller film with a strong message. It is directed and written by Manu Anand, the film is produced by Shubhra and Aryan Ramesh under the banner of VV Studioz. The film stars Vishnu Vishal, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Manjima Mohan, Reba Monica John, Raiza Wilson in lead roles, and Gaurav Narayanan and Prashanth Rangaswamy in supporting roles. It was released in both Tamil and Telugu languages.

