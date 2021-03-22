From Alya Manasa To Samantha Akkineni, Top Weekend IG Posts Of The South Indian Stars

Some of the prolific actors from the South Indian film industry namely Keerthy Suresh, Samantha Akkineni, Vijay Deverakonda and others always delight their fans with their fun and interesting glimpses of their weekend vibes. They received immense love from their fans for some of the posts they shared on Instagram. Check out some of the top Instagram posts shared by South Indian actors this weekend.

Top weekend Instagram posts by South Indian stars



Samantha Akkineni, one of the prominent actors from the South Indian movie industry took to her Instagram this weekend and posted a vibrant photo of herself in which she can be seen in a ravishing white and golden saree. In the caption, she stated how happiness was often in the little things, little wins and little joys. She then hoped that on the occasion of Happiness Day, everyone acknowledges that and be happy today and every day. All her fans were delighted by seeing the actor in such a glowing look and praised her on how cute and beautiful she looked in her photo.

Actor Prithviraj Sukumaran recently reshared her wife Supriya’s Instagram post on his Instagram handle in which he can be seen enjoying a fun Friday night with their daughter. In the photo, the actor can be seen sitting with his daughter and solving a puzzle by finding hidden words on a cereal box. In the caption, it was stated how it was their Friday night entertainment.

Vijay Deverakonda can be seen in a snazzy look with a pair of brown pants and a lilac shirt along with Kolhapuri shoes. In the photo, he can be seen sitting on a couch in a cool pose around an elegant background of a living room. In the caption, he stated, “It's been a while, But You have been on my mind”. Vijay Deverakonda's Instagram was filled with his fans' comments on how thrilled they were to see his weekend look. Many of them even complimented him on how he looked like a Boss.

Keerthy Suresh weekend vibes were quite fun as depicted in her latest post. In one of her latest Instagram posts, she can be seen taking up the Don’t Rush challenge and beautifully dancing with one of her friends. In the video, she can be seen grooving to the Don’t Rush remix song wearing a colourful loose tee with a pair of cool pants and white sneakers.



Namrata Shirodkar celebrated the International Day of Happiness this weekend in the cutest way. She took to her Instagram handle and posted a collage photo of the people due to which her life was filled with happiness. In the caption, she stated how happiness for her was her world filled with the people she loved. She then added how this post was her circle of life and stated how happiness was a state of mind and it can be for everyone if they want it.

Alya Manasa, one of the popular television actors from the Tamil film industry, recently took to her Instagram handle and shared this beautiful video clip in which she can be seen receiving an amazing gift from her husband. Alya Manasa’s husband gifted her and her daughter a ravishing car this weekend. The actor shared this video to thank him for gifting her dream car on the occasion of their daughter’s birthday.

Image Source- Samantha Akkineni's Instagram, Alya Manasa's Instagram