From 'Appu' To 'Jackie', Here Are Some Of Puneeth Rajkumar's Highest-grossing Films

Kannada actor, Puneeth Rajkumar passed away on October 29 at the age of 46. The actor suffered from a cardiac arrest. Rajkumar was one of the highest-paid actors in the Kannada film industry and began his career as a child artist. He is the son of Kannada idol, Dr Rajkumar and he later made his lead debut in 2002 through the movie Appu. Since then he was fondly called Appu in the film industry. As an ode to the late Puneeth Rajkumar, here are some of his movies that were blockbuster hits.

1. Jackie

Jackie was released in 2010 and is considered as one of the landmark movies in Puneeth Rajkumar's career and became one of the trend-setter films of the Kannada film industry. Apart from being a commercial success the movie also received critical acclaim and was also released internationally in countries like Australia, the UK, Singapore, Germany, the US, Dubai and New Zealand among others.

2. Raajakumara

Raajakumara was released in 2017 and has Puneeth Rajkumar and Priya Anand in lead roles. The film went to become highest grossing Kannada film at the time of its release until K.G.F: Chapter 1 surpassed it. Rajkumar also won the 65th Filmfare Awards South for his performance in the movie.

3. Natasaarvabhowma

Natasaarvabhowma is a supernatural action film starring Puneeth Rajkumar in the lead role alongside Anupama Parameswaran and Rachita Ram. The movie was a blockbuster hit had a record 1,394 shows on the first day in Karnataka. The movie received positive responses from audiences and critics alike.

4. Milana

Milana is a romantic drama movie that was released in 2007, the movie was a commercial success and completed a 500-day run in theatres. Puneeth's performance in the movie won him the Karnataka State Film Award for Best Actor. The movie also stars Parvathy Thiruvothu and Pooja Gandhi.

5. Appu

Appu marked Puneeth Rajkumar's debut as a lead. The movie was released back in 2002 and was a massive hit. The film was remade in Telugu in 2002 as Idiot, in Tamil in 2003 as Dum, in Bengali in 2006 as Hero and in Bangladeshi Bengali in 2008 as Priya Amar Priya.

Image: Instagram/@sabhijobs