From 'Jersey' To '96', Check Out Upcoming Remakes Of South Indian Hits To Wait For In 2021

Notable Bollywood producer Ajay Kapoor announced the official Hindi remake of Vijay Sethupathi and Trisha starrer romantic drama 96. Taking about the 2018 Tamil Blockbuster, the producer said, ''96 was a heartwarming, light-hearted romantic tale that received humongous love from the audience. The story breaks the barriers beyond the bounds of language and region, which prompted me to remake the film in Hindi for the national audience.'' As netizens' await the Vijay Sethupathi starrer Hindi remake, here are other upcoming South films to watch in Hindi in the year 2021.

1. Jersey

Headlined by Nani, Shraddha Srinath and Sathyaraj, Gowtham Tinnanuri's 2019 Telugu sports drama Jersey was one of the most critically and commercially successful movies of the year. Following the story of a talented cricket player who returns to the field in his thirties for his son, the movie included several soulful tracks and intense dramatic scenes to resonate with sports enthusiasts. Helmed by the same director, the Hindi remake of the same name will be starred by Shahid Kapoor, Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Kapoor. The movie is set to release later this year after the first look of Shahid Kapoor from the movie was welcomed positively by the fans.

2. Tadap

Starring Payal Rajput and Kartikeya Gummakonda, the Telugu hit movie RX100 is all set to get a Hindi adaptation this year. Directed by Ajay Bhupathi, the movie follows the story of a man who resorts to violence after the love of his life gets married to someone else. The Hindi remake titled Tadap will star Ahan Shetty and Tara Sutaria in the lead role and will be helmed by Milan Luthria. the movie is set to release on September 24.

3. Kaithi

Lokesh Kanagaraj's 2019 blockbuster Kaithi is all set to be remade in Hindi. Starring Karthi, Arjun Das and Deepthi, the film followed the story of a recently released prisoner racing against time to drive poisoned cops to the hospital, which will earn him a chance to meet his daughter, while criminals chase him. According to several reports, Ajay Devgn and Katrina Kaif are roped in to play the lead roles in the Hindi remake.

4. Helen

The 2019 Malayalam survival story Helen, directed by Mathukutty Xavier, follows the story of a smart young girl who accidentally gets locked in a freezer-rrom of a mall. The Hindi remake of the Anna Ben starrer will, reportedly, starred by Janhvi Kapoor. Several reports suggest that the movie is titled Mili and will be bankrolled by the actor's father Boney Kapoor.

5. Anniyan

the 2005 Tamil blockbuster Anniyan is gearing up for a Hindi remake. Directed by Shankar, the psychological action thriller that starred Vikram in the lead narrated the story of a man suffering from multiple personality disorder. The Hindi remake will be headlined by Ranveer Singh and directed by Shankar himself.

