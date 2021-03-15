From Neha Bhasin To Honey Singh, Roundup Of Best Weekend Posts By Punjabi Celebs

The weekend looked like a good time off from a busy schedule for Punjabi celebs as they gave us an insight into how they spent their time in style by creating a buzz on social media. From Neha Bhasin’s captivating performance to Yo Yo Honey Singh’s musical vibes. Take a look at your favourite Punjabi celebs' best Instagram posts over the weekend here.

Neha Bhasin's performance at the Indian Pro Music League

Neha Bhasin shared a video of her captivating performance at the Indian Pro Music League. She wore a custom made outfit from The Source. It was a blue, shiny two-piece outfit and she paired her look with the golden earring and golden boots. She opted for the glam makeup look. In her caption, she wrote, “Saat Samundar paar main tere peeche peeche Aa gayi. Kaisa Laga Delhi Jammers ka 90s ka Yeh performance. Vote kiya ki nahin? Lines are only open till 8Pm. Please dial 9930000323 and give multiple missed calls Love you ummaahs.”

Diljit Dosanjh shares the release date of Honsla Rakh

Diljit Dosanjh and Shehnaaz Gill-starrer Punjabi film Honsla Rakh is about to release soon. Diljit took to Instagram to share the release date and also posted a behind-the-scenes picture from the sets. He wrote, #HonslaRakh 15th October 2021 @bluerubyartistry #diljitdosanjh”.

Yo Yo Honey Singh's weekend vibes

Honey Singh took to Instagram to share a glimpse of his musical vibes. He was seen on the stage with a mike in his hand. He wore a blue printed t-shirt along with blue denim jeans that had a mickey mouse print. He opted for white shoes and a black cap. In his caption, he wrote, “Weekend Musical Vibes !! #yoyohoneysingh #yoyo”

Sonam Bajwa's Puaada trailer receives over 2 million views

Sonam Bajwa will soon be seen in the upcoming Punjabi rom-com film named Puaada. The trailer of the film was released on March 13, 2021 and has crossed more than 2 million views on YouTube. Sonam took to Instagram to thank her fans for the same. She wrote, “Pe Geya Puaada fer!! Thanks for all the love for the Puaada trailer, 2M+ views in 12 hours!!! #PuaadaTrailer out now. Film releasing in cinemas 2nd April 2021!!”

Guru Randhawa's weekend in style

Guru Randhawa shared a slow-motion video on Instagram. In the video, he can be seen in a light blue shirt and white pants. He completed his look with loafer shoes and sunglasses as he walked in style with a set of people dressed in all black. He captioned his post by writing, “Walk says it all. Going to end the weekend in a style.”