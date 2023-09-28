Game Changer To Release In 2025 Due To Shankar's Involvement In Indian 2?

Game Changer has arguably become one of the most anticipated projects. However, it appears the film is still far from getting a release. The Ram Charan and Kiara Advani starrer reportedly stands postponed, if not to 2025, at least the end of 2024. Reports suggest that this alleged delay is because of director S Shankar's commitment to his other big banner release - Kamal Haasan led Indian 2.

Director S Shankar currently has a full plate with two massive films in different stages of completion - Game Changer and Indian 2. Expectations from Game Changer are high, considering it should be Ram Charan's first release after the global success of the Oscar-bagging film, RRR. Indian 2 on the other hand is the sequel to the 1996 film Indian. Indian 2 is also set up to be a mega-release owing to Haasan's reprisal of the role of Senapathy.

Who's saying what

As per a Telugu 360 report, director S Shankar seems to be prioritising Kamal Haasan's Indian 2. The report stated how producer Dil Raju had believed Game Changer to be a foolproof investment owing to the fact that it is a Ram Charan and S Shankar collaboration.

The producer had allegedly sold the rights to the film to Zee Studios in the early months of the shoot. However, Shankar resuming the shoot of Indian 2 may weigh heavy on Game Changer. The fact that the budget of the film has also increased, does not make the situation any better.



The report goes on to suggest that Zee Studios is currently not up for a re-negotiation of terms with the producer. Furthermore, S Shankar is reportedly eyeing an August 2024 release for Indian 2. If true, this will automatically push the release of Game Changer to the end of next year or even 2025.

Meanwhile...

Recently, news of the September schedule of Game Changer getting cancelled started doing the rounds on the internet. The makers of the film soon posted a clarification stating how the cancellation was simply due to the unavailability of some artists. However, with these new reports, it appears Game Changer is a good while away from release.