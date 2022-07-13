'Gargi' 1st Reviews Out: Sai Pallavi Hailed For 'brilliant' Role In Courtroom Drama

Actor Sai Pallavi is currently gearing up for the release of her film Gargi, which is set to hit the big screen on July 15, 2022. Days ahead of the release of the film, several individuals have taken to social media to pen down reviews about the Sai Pallavi-starrer and have nothing but praise for her and the role. They called her performance in the film 'brilliant' as they hailed the film helmed by Gautham Ramachandran.

Gargi movie review

Industry tracker Ramesh Bala took to his Twitter account days before the film was released and praised the 'powerful movie'. He scored the film a complete 5/5 and hailed the lead star for portraying the 'difficult role' with ease. He wrote, "A Powerful Movie! Deals with a very sensitive subject. About being a woman in society and doing the right thing are the larger messages. @Sai_Pallavi92 is Brilliant. A difficult role. She has done it with finesse.."

#Gargi [5/5] - A Powerful Movie!



Deals with a very sensitive subject..



About being a woman in the society and doing the right thing are the larger messages.. @Sai_Pallavi92 is Brilliant.. A difficult role.. She has done it with finesse.. — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) July 13, 2022

One fan called the film one of the 'best screenplays' they had seen and excited fans as he spoke about the 'twists and turns' the film has in store for them. The film also stars Kaali Venkat, and he mentioned the actor gave his 'lifetime best' performance in the film. The film was hailed as a 'brilliant' courtroom drama, and fans can't wait to watch it on the big screen.

#Gargi Review



A Court Crime Drama🍿Plot- Dad & Daughter RelationShip♥️SaiPallavi impresses👍🏼KaaliVenkat LifeTime Best👌🏼BGM & Songs Evolves🤞🏼Slow Paced with Best Screenplay💥Dialogue Court Jail Scene Woks Well✅Twist & Turns🔥Book Tickets With Your Family🙏🏼



Saloon Rating: 4.5/5 pic.twitter.com/XvsuIAdUjD — Saloon Kada Shanmugam (@saloon_kada) July 13, 2022

A netizen also mentioned that casting Sai Pallavi and Kaali Venkat opposite each other in lead roles was the 'best' decision taken by director Gautham Ramachandran. They also hailed the incorporation of music in the film as they wrote, "The best thing Gautham Ramachandran did is to cast Sai Pallavi & Kaali Venkat. They have performed very well. Moreover, talented musician Govind Vasantha has provided effective BGM which enhances the scenes. Hope Second Half Maintains the Momentum."

#Gargi Review:



The best thing Gautham Ramachandran did is to cast Sai Pallavi & Kaali Venkat.



They have performed very well.



Moreover, talented musician Govind Vasantha has provided effective BGM which enhances the scenes.



Hope Second Half Maintains the Momentum#GargiReview — M@h€$h V@m$i (@maheshvamsi9) July 13, 2022

Gargi Release date

Sai Pallavi is currently basking in the success of Virata Parvam, in which she played a lead role alongside Rana Daggubati. She will be seen in an all-new avatar in Gargi as she takes on the role of a woman hungry for justice. The film will hit the big screens on July 15, 2022, and fans can't seem to wait to watch the Gautham Ramachandran directorial.

Image: Twitter/@SwayamD71945083, Instagram/@saipallavi.senthamarai