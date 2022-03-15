As Varun Tej's upcoming sports drama Ghani inches closer to its release date, makers are leaving no stone unturned in piquing fans' curiosity with intriguing teasers and posters. Written and directed by Kiran Korrapati, the film will see Varun take on the role of a boxer, for which he has undergone an intense physical transformation.

The Telugu superstar recently announced that the film's trailer will be released on March 17 by dropping a brief teaser showcasing his character holding a piece of cloth. After facing several postponements owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, Ghani will be hitting theatres on April 8, 2022.

Trailer of Varun Tej's sports drama Ghani to be released on March 17

Taking to his Twitter handle on Tuesday, March 15, the actor dropped the 13-second long clip, showcasing his back towards the camera as he holds a cloth. The clip was accompanied by an upbeat track. In the caption, he mentioned, "Gloves on! #GhaniTrailer". The film's makers, Geetha Arts, also dropped the news with the caption, "Gloves up, #Ghani is coming! Mega Prince @IAmVarunTej's #GhaniTrailer out on March 17th @ 10:30 AM!" Take a look.

Makers have pushed the film's release date several times citing different reasons. Earlier last month, they issued a statement quipping that the film's premiere will face another postponement to avoid a clash with Bheemla Nayak, which hit theatres on February 25.

For the uninitiated, Varun has undergone intense physical training to step into the shoes of a boxer. He was trained by Olympic champion Tony Jeffries. Apart from him, the film also stars Saiee Manjrekar, Jagapathi Babu, Upendra, Suniel Shetty and Naveen Chandra in supporting roles. It is being jointly bankrolled by Renaissance Pictures and Allu Bobby Company. S Thaman is behind the music score, while George C Williams has taken care of cinematography.

More on Varun Tej's work front

The actor will be seen in the Telugu romantic comedy F3: Fun and Frustration, which also stars Venkatesh, Tamannaah, and Mehreen Pirzada in pivotal roles. Directed by Anil Ravipudi, F3 is the sequel to the blockbuster family entertainer F2: Fun and Frustration. It is slated to release on May 27, 2022.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @VARUNKONIDELA7)