Varun Tej's Sports Drama 'Ghani' Locks Release Date; To Hit Theatres On February 25

Makers of Varun Tej's highly awaited sports drama 'Ghani' have finally zeroed in on a release date. The film will hit theatres on February 25.

Kriti Nayyar
Makers of Varun Tej's highly awaited sports drama Ghani have finally zeroed in on a release date after weighing their options amid the recent wave of COVID-19 and the consequent shutting down of theatres. The actor shared an intriguing poster from the boxing drama showcasing his ripped look, and announced that the film will be witnessing a theatrical release on February 25. 

Varun quipped how after 3 years of 'blood & sweat', it is finally time to earn the audience's respect on the big screen. The announcement comes days after makers dropped two possible release dates, quipping that they'll finalise either one based on the 'release schedule of other films'.

Varun Tej's sports drama Ghani to hit theatres on February 25

Taking to his Twitter handle on Tuesday, February 15, the Telugu star dropped a new poster flaunting his chiselled avatar as he packs in a fiery punch. In the caption, he mentioned, "3 years of our blood & sweat. The time has finally come to earn your respect on February 25th! See you in theatres! #Ghani  #GhanionFeb25". Take a look. 

Varun has undergone intense preparation to take on the role of a boxer and was trained by Olympic champion Tony Jeffries. Apart from Varun Tej, the film also stars Saiee Manjrekar, Jagapathi Babu, Upendra, Suniel Shetty and Naveen Chandra in supporting roles. Penned and helmed by Kiran Korrapati, the sports drama that is jointly bankrolled by Renaissance Pictures and Allu Bobby Company.  George C Williams has taken care of cinematography while S Thaman scored the music. The release of the boxing drama has been postponed several times owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. 

Meanwhile, the much-awaited Venkatesh and Varun Tej starter comedy flick F3 has been postponed to May 27, from the earlier release date of  February 25. The Telugu multi- starrer film F3 is the sequel to the blockbuster family entertainer F2: Fun and Frustration. 

(IMAGE: TWITTER/ @IAMVARUNTEJ)

