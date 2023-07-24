Gippy Grewal-Jasmin Bhasin Reunite For Warning 2; Release Date Out

Gippy Grewal is going through a terrific phase on the work front. His latest release, Carry on Jatta 3, had a record-breaking run at the box office. The actor and singer has now announced his next film. He also shared its poster and release date, The star will be seen with Jasmin Bhasin in the flick.

3 things you need to know

Gippy Grewal's latest release, Carry on Jatta 3, has become the highest-grossing Indian Punjabi film worldwide.

Jasmin Bhasin has previously too worked in a Punjabi film titled Honeymoon.

-This new film will mark Gippy Grewal and Jasmin Bhasin's second professional collaboration after Honeymoon.

Gippy Grewal announces his next with Jasmin Bhasin



Gippy Grewal and Jasmin Bhasin took to their Instagram handles to announce their next film in a joint post. The film, titled Warning 2, promises to be an action entertainer. The poster shows the '2' made of gold bullets with a warning sign in the middle. The film is slated to hit screens on February 2, 2024.



The caption to the post read, "Mark your calendars for the biggest Action Warning 2 In Cinemas On 2nd Feb 2024." Warning 2 marks Jasmin and Gippy's second professional collaboration. Gippy essentially launched Jasmin in the Punjabi film industry with Honeymoon which released in 2022.

Gippy Grewal has a packed year ahead



Gippy Grewal has jumped right back in to work after the release of his blockbuster film, Carry on Jatta 3. The actor singer reportedly has 7 projects in the pipeline.. This year he will be seen in the films Maujan Hi Maujan, Jatt Nuu Chudail Takri and Phatte Dinde Chakk Punjabi. Grewal already has a packed 2024 with films Sheran Di Kaum Punjabi, Manje Bistre 3 and Widow Colony.