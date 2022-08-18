'Godfather' Teaser To Be Out On Chiranjeevi's 67th Birthday On August 21

Megastar Chiranjeevi is all set for the release of his action-thriller flick, Godfather, and the makers have announced that the preview will be released on August 21 as Chiranjeevi celebrates his 67th birthday. In the teaser announcement poster of Godfather, Chiranjeevi was seen in a fierce avatar for the first time.

The actor's look was lauded by many fans as they took to social media to express their excitement about the film. In the poster, the actor looks all intense, donning black shades. This is for the first time that the Bhola Shankar actor is sporting a salt and pepper look in his career.

For the unversed, this Mohan Raja directorial is an official Telugu remake of the 2019 Malayalam film Lucifer, which starred superstar Mohanlal in the lead. RB Choudary and NV Prasad are backing the film on a massive budget, while Konidela Surekha is presenting it. The movie has been primarily shot in Hyderabad, Ooty, and Mumbai.

Godfather teaser to be out on Megastar Chiranjeevi's 67th birthday

Chiranjeevi has been sharing updates about his upcoming film. As Chiranjeevi's birthday is just a few days away, the makers of Godfather have announced an early birthday gift for him and his fans. On August 18, director Mohan Raja took to Twitter to reveal the teaser release date of Godfather with a new poster. He wrote, "#Godfather Teaser on 21st Aug. A sample of our love for Megastar @KChiruTweets to celebrate his forthcoming birthday. It’s gonna be massive (sic)."

Meanwhile, the makers have also announced that Godfather will be released during Dusshera this year. The film has already created a lot of fanfare among movie enthusiasts. Talking about Godfather, it is a political action thriller featuring Chiranjeevi and Nayanthara in lead roles. Besides them, Liger maker Puri Jagannadh and Satya Dev are also doing prominent roles in the movie.

The film also stars Gangavva and Sunil in supporting roles. Recently, Chiranjeevi grooved in a special number, which was choreographed by Prabhudheva. Godfather will hit theatres later this year. The music of the film is being directed by S Thaman, while Marthand K. Venkatesh is heading the editing department.

(Image: @chiranjeevikonidela/Instagram)