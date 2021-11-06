'Good Luck Sakhi': Keerthy Suresh Shares A Glimpse Of First Single 'Bad Luck Sakhi'

Actor Keerthy Suresh is ramping up the promotion of her forthcoming sports romantic flick Good Luck Sakhi as she shared a short teaser of the first song titled Bad Luck Sakhi. The track seems to serve as an introductory song to the actor's chirpy character in the film. Earlier, the makers dropped the official release date of the film.

Keerthy Suresh teases Bad Luck Sakhi song

Taking to her social media handle on November 6, the 29-year-old actor dropped the teaser of the upcoming song Bad Luck Sakhi from the film Good Luck Sakhi. In the short clip, Suresh in the role of Sakhi can be seen walking around the town which ultimately breaks into chaos wherever she goes. People around can be seen pointing at her and singing 'Bad luck Sakhi' with the upbeat music supporting the lyrics.

The young actor appeared enthusiastic as she shared the teaser stating that she cannot wait for the song to release. She wrote, ''Let’s get this show on the road. Can’t wait for the first single to be out! "Bad Luck Sakhi" from #GoodLuckSakhi''. The song will be out on November 8.

More on Good Luck Sakhi

Directed by Nagesh Kukunoor, the movie revolves around a girl named Sakhi who is famous for bringing bad luck around her. At one point, she decides to take matters into her own hands. In a bid to turn her life around, she decides to get trained in rifle shooting as seen in the movie poster where she wields a gun in her hand with a funky expression.

Bankrolled by Sudheer Chandra Padiri and Shravya Varma under the banner of Worth A Shot Motion Arts, the movie will release on November 26 in theatres. Announcing the release of the film, she wrote, ''We can’t wait for you to meet Sakhi on 26th November! #GoodLuckSakhi is coming to theatres near you''. The movie will also feature actors Aadhi Pinisetty, Rahul Ramakrishna and Jagapathi Babu in significant roles. The film will be released in Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam languages.

While fans wait for Good Luck Sakhi to release, they enjoyed her performance in the recently released Rajinikanth starrer Annaatthe. The film also included Nayanthara, Meena, Khushbu and Prakash Raj.

Image: Instagram/@keerthysureshofficial