'Good Luck Sakhi' Twitter Review: Audiences Hail Keerthy Suresh's Film As 'one Woman Show'

Keerthy Suresh's women-centric sports drama Good Luck Sakhi marked its presence in theatres today, January 28, opening to a fairly good response by audiences flocking to theatres to watch Keerthy's 'sharpshooter' avatar. Written and helmed by Nagesh Kukunoor, the film follows a village girl who braves all hurdles to become a national-level shooter.

The immaculate direction, the storyline as well as performances of a few characters have made for a fair share of positive reviews, however, some netizens expressed disappointment due to the film's commonplace sequences, and a generic storyline. Take a look at what moviegoers had to say after watching Good Luck Sakhi.

Good Luck Sakhi twitter review

One Twitterati hailed the film as a 'blockbuster; without a speck of a doubt, noting that Keerthy's performance was 'next level'. Another user shared the same sentiments as to how the movie stands on Keerthy's shoulders, while also complimenting Aadhi Pinisetty for his part. "IT’S A DECENT WATCH SHOWING WOMEN TABOO QUITE WELL BUT THE DUBBING COULD HAVE BEEN BETTER SYNC SOUND DIDN’T WORK", they wrote.

Quipping the film is a 'one-woman show', one user also commended the comic timing in the film's first half. Some users pointed out the 'lack of punch' in the movie, especially when one needs solid ground to deliver sports sequences. They iterated how the shooting scenes didn't leave much of an impact. Take a look at some reviews.

Jzt watched #GoodLuckSakhi, @KeerthyOfficial u r jzt awesome one woman show.. 1st half lo mi comedy timing🤣😂 pic.twitter.com/VwMzMSSXVS — ɯɔ əɹnʇnɟ ɟo uɐɟᴿᴿᴿ (@Thislsuday) January 28, 2022

#GoodLuckSakhi @KeerthyOfficial your acting was phenomenal and @AadhiOfficial u did an excellent job … IT’S A DECENT WATCH SHOWING WOMEN TABOO QUITE WELL BUT THE DUBBING COULD HAVE BEEN BETTER SYNC SOUND DIDN’T WORK @WorthAShotArts @shravyavarma ⭐️⭐️⭐️/5 . DIRECTION GOOD. — Dr. SAI KOWSHIK G (@kowshik6569) January 28, 2022

#GoodLuckSakhi..! Solo release aithe kalisochindi kani NO Luck! Everything happens and ends abruptly with no reason..! Lacks the punch that is needed in sports drama..! Even shooting scenes did not have impact..! Feels like DSP is the only technician that worked honestly..! 2/5.! — FDFS Review (@ReviewFdfs) January 28, 2022

#GoodLuckSakhi movie better



Movie motham mana Mahanati#keerthisuresh



"One women show" — Pawan goud..RC.. (@GoudSaab1435) January 28, 2022

More on Keerthy Suresh's Good Luck Sakhi

The movie, which marked director Nagesh Kukunoor's directorial debut in the Telugu film industry, also starred Aadhi Pinisetty and Jagapathi Babu in pivotal roles. The film was postponed twice due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and finally hit theatres on January 28, 2022. It has been bankrolled by Sudheer Chandra Padiri and Shravya Varma under the banner of Worth A Shot Motion Arts, while Devi Sri Prasad has handled the film's music. Jagapathi Babu is seen as the coach training Keerthy to achieve her milestone, while Aadhi Pinisetty played Sakhi's love interest.

Meanwhile, Keerhy recently wrapped up shooting for her upcoming film Vaashi alongside Tovino Thomas. It has been written and directed by Vishnu Raghav

