'Good Luck Sakhi': Watch Keerthy Suresh's Monumental Journey As Shooter In Film's Trailer

Makers of Keerthy Suresh's Good Luck Sakhi have promised to take audiences on an inspirational tale of a sharpshooter, and its recently released trailer provides intriguing glimpses into the women-oriented sports flick. The film chronicles Sakhi, a village girl who supposedly brings bad luck to everyone. She then embarks on a journey to become a national-level shooter, post the accidental death of her fiance.

Jagapathi Babu will be seen as the coach training Keerthy to achieve her milestone, while Aadhi Pinisetty will play Sakhi's love interest. The Nagesh Kukunoor directorial, which has faced multiple postponements owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, is slated to hit theatres on January 28.

The trailer of Keerthy Suresh's Good Luck Sakhi released

Taking to her Twitter handle on Monday, January 24, Keerhy shared the trailer which opens up with Jagapathi Babu's entry as he states his intention to bring a shooter, to which Aadhi introduces Keerhy as the perfect choice. The clip then pans to various hilarious yet heart touching stills from the film. In the caption, she wrote," What's our habit? Win! Here's the entertaining trailer of #GoodLuckSakhi." Take a look.

Only a couple of days back, Keerthy announced the film's updated release date and wrote, "Can't wait for you all to watch #GoodLuckSakhi in the theatres near you. Kindly follow all COVID safety protocols in the theatres for a safe and enjoyable experience!". The film marks Kukunoor's directorial debut in the Telugu film industry. It has been bankrolled by Sudheer Chandra Padiri and Shravya Varma under the banner of Worth A Shot Motion Arts, while Devi Sri Prasad is handling the film's music.

More on Keerthy Suresh's work front

Meanwhile, Keerhy recently wrapped up shooting for her upcoming film Vaashi alongside Tovino Thomas. Sharing glimpses from the wrap-up celebrations, she wrote, "It's a wrap! #Vaashi will always hold a special place in my heart for many reasons, first one being that it took me 8 years to act in my father's production, @revathy_kalamandirr @revathysureshofficial and the journey was worth it."

She further added, "I will cherish the memories from set forever, @tovinothomas, thank you for being an amazing co-star. So glad I got to be a part of @vishnuraghav 's first venture as a director, from being childhood friends, we sure have come a long way. "

