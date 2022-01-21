Keerthy Suresh Announces New Theatrical Release Date Of 'Good Luck Sakhi' With Poster

Keerthy Suresh announced the new release of her movie Good Luck Sakhi that was postponed twice due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The movie was earlier scheduled to release in June 2021 and then again in November 2021, the movie also stars Aadhi Pinisetty and Jagapathi Babu. The movie marks director Nagesh Kukunoor's directorial debut in Telugu film industry.

Keerthy Suresh announces new release date of Good Luck Sakhi

Keerthy Suresh took to her Instagram on Friday and announced the new release date of her movie Good Luck Sakhi. The sports drama will be released theatrically on January 28, 2022. Sharing a new poster of the film, Keerthy wrote, "Can't wait for you all to watch #GoodLuckSakhi in the theatres near you. Kindly follow all COVID safety protocols in the theatres for a safe and enjoyable experience!"

Good Luck Sakhi is a sports romantic comedy and follows the story of Sakhi (Keerthy) who apparently brings bad luck to everyone around her. After the accidental death of her fiancé just before their wedding, Sakhi begins to train as a sharpshooter to participate at the national level. Good Luck Sakhi was initially scheduled to be released theatrically on 3 June 2021, along with the dubbed versions of Tamil and Malayalam languages. However, the release was indefinitely postponed owing to the COVID-19 pandemic in India. After a while, the film release was scheduled for 26 November 2021 and 31 December 2021.

Keerthy Suresh wraps filming of Vaashi

Keerthy Suresh announced that she had completed the filming of her movie Vaashi with Tovino Thomas. Sharing pictures from the sets she wrote, " It's a wrap! #Vaashi will always hold a special place in my heart for many reasons, first one being that it took me 8 years to act in my father's production, @revathykalaamandhir @revathysureshofficial and the journey was worth it. I will cherish the memories from set forever, @tovinothomas, thank you for being an amazing co-star. So glad I got to be a part of @vishnuraghav 's first venture as a director, from being childhood friends, we sure have come a long way. Cannot wait for all of you to watch it!"

Image: Instagram/@keerthysureshofficial