'Hallo' Malayalam Movie Cast List And Everything You Need To Know About Them

Hallo is a popular Malayalam film that was released way back in 2007. Directed by Rafi Mecartin, the movie is a comedy thriller that focuses on the story of a former advocate who has a tragic backstory, which eventually turns him into an alcoholic with toxic and self-destructive behaviour. However, an unexpected phone call that he receives ends up becoming the turning point in his life. The movie witnesses several known actors playing various major characters from the plot. Following is a list of actors who are a part of Hallo movie cast.

Cast of Hallo Malayalam movie

Mohanlal as Advocate Sivaraman Nambiar

Mohanlal has played the lead role of Sivaraman, an advocate whose life turns upside down due to his tragic love story. However, a phone call from a stranger named Parvathi prompts him to help save her life. Mohanlal has worked in several hit films during the course of his career. Some of his popular ones include Drishyam and its sequel, Munthirivallikal Thalirkkumbol and will be next seen in Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham.

Siddique as Mahesh Bhai

Siddique has played the role of Mahesh Bhai in this film. The actor is another well-known personality in Malayalam films, having appeared in several popular films over the years, such as Big Brother, Oru Adaar Love and many more. He has collaborated many times with Mohanlal, and will also be seen in the latter’s next, Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham.

Parvati Melton as Parvathi

Melton has played the role of Parvathi, who calls Sivaraman for help when her life is in danger. Her character eventually falls in love with the advocate. Parvati has extensively worked as a model and starred in a handful of Telugu and a few Malayalam films. Some of them include Allare Allari, Flash and had famously starred in Dookudu alongside Mahesh Babu.

Jagathy Sreekumar as Chandykunju

Sreekumar has played the role of Chandy, who supports Sivaraman during his self-destructive behavioural phase. The actor has starred in a long list of Malayalam films and is arguably the most experienced actor in the star cast. He has also written and directed quite a few films during his professional career.

IMAGE: STILLS FROM 'HALLO' TRAILER

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.