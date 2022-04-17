Last Updated:

Happy Easter 2022: Samantha Ruth, Sai Dharam Tej & Other South Celebs Extend Warm Wishes

On the occasion of Easter 2022, celebrities like Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Dulquer Salmaan, Sai Dharam Tej & others extended warm wishes to fans.

Happy Easter 2022

One of the most celebrated festivals across the country, Easter carries a lot of importance for Christians as it marks the resurrection of Jesus Christ. It falls two days after Jesus' crucifixion. On this day, it's believed that those who worship Jesus are spiritually resurrected with him so that, they can take on a new way of life and receive eternal salvation. 

The festivities are marked by people with special church services, music, and candlelights among other things. Children embark on  Easter egg hunting, finding eggs hidden by the Easter Bunny. Others also receive presents in form of baskets filled with candies and snacks. Celebrities like Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Sai Dharam Tej, and Dulquer Salmaan among others have also extended Easter 2022 wishes to their fans. 

Samantha Ruth, Sai Dharam Tej & other South celebs extend Easter wishes 

Samantha Ruth Prabhu took to her Instagram stories on Sunday, April 17 and wishes fans Happy Easter. On the other hand, Sai Dharam Tej wrote, "Happy Easter to you all !! Wishing all the Happiness, Joy & Love forever." Take a look. 

Meanwhile, Hey Sinamika star Dulquer Salmaan also took to his social media handle and shares a 'Happy Easter' poster to wish his fans. Mahesh Babu's wife Namrata Shirodkar also wished in a similar way. 

