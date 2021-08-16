Have A Look At What All Samantha Ruth Prabhu Did In 'the Week That Was'

Superstar Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who recently finished shooting for her upcoming movie Shaakuntalam, shared a sneak peek into the hectic week that went by in a recent Instagram post. The actor shared her life updates from the last week, which surely included a lot of work updates. The actor shared photos of her attending events, shoots, meeting with designer Neeta Lulla as well catching up with friends in adorable selfies. However, despite being occupied, the fitness enthusiast, who never skips her workout session was also seen sweating it out in the gym. To top it off, she shared her dog's snuggled up photo, as he lazes around. "The week that was," Samantha captioned the post.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's 'The week that was' and more

The actor, who regularly updates her fans, giving them cute snippets of her life, goofing around, surely had a hectic yet fun week from hopping events to taking out time for her friends (not to forget the workout). A few days ago, she uploaded a cute video with her pet friend Hash and captioned it The chronicles of being cute.". For those who missed it, this is the post that's being talked about.

The actor's ardent fans know that she likes working out regularly, updated her followers in a video of her lifting heavyweights in the gym. "Switch it up 👊 My Thursday routine with @brahmin_bull", she captioned it.

More about the Shaakuntalam actor's career

The actor made an impactful digital debut with The Family Man 2 (streaming on Amazon Prime Video)and she is making headlines for her role as Raji, who is a Sri Lankan Tamil liberation fighter on a suicide mission in the series. The stellar performances of the actors, including Manoj Bajpayee and Samantha received appreciation and accolades from critics and audiences.

Apart from this, the actor has also been a part of movies like Ye Maaya Chesave, Rangasthalam, Neethaane En Ponvasantham, Yeto Vellipoyindhi Manasu, Seethamma Vakitlo Sirimalle Chettu, Majili (in which she co-starred with her husband Naga Chaitanya), Jaanu and Oh! Baby. She will next be seen in Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal.

The superstar has also wrapped up shooting for the much anticipated Telugu mythological drama, Shaakuntalam. The film is helmed by Gunasekar, who Akkineni refers to as her ‘fairy godfather’, as he made her dreams a reality. She recently took to Instagram and posted a picture with the team behind Shaakuntalam and accompanied the picture with an elaborate caption thanking the cast and crew for her amazing filming experience.

