'Hey Sinamika': Dulquer Salmaan Unveils His First Look As Yaazhan; Announces Release Date

Dulquer Salmaan's first look as Yaazhan from Hey Sinamika has been released, leaving audiences intrigued by the actor's colourful avatar. Helmed by choreographer Brindha Gopal in her directorial debut, the film also stars Kajal Aggarwal and Aditi Rao Hydari in pivotal roles. The poster is all things vibrant, with Salmaan's jovial and charming avatars bringing delight to the actor's ardent fans. The film has faced various postponements owing to the COVID-19 lockdown and will finally hit theatres in February 2022.

Dulquer Salmaan's first look from Hey Sinamika revelead

Taking to his Instagram handle on Tuesday, December 21, the Kurup star revealed the first look poster and wrote, "The wait is over, Presenting the super colourful FIRST LOOK. Yours truly as Yaazhan in #HeySinamika. Film to hit big screens on Feb 25, 2022 #DQ33FirstLook #DQ33." Unveiling his look, Aditi wrote, "Hey homie…Oh and more importantly #HeySinamika." Take a look.

The Tamil flick's shooting was wrapped up on December 26 last year, and various glimpses from the sets surfaced on the internet. According to Pinkvilla, the film reportedly charts the story of a couple, played by Dulquer and Aditi Rao. Five years into the marriage, the wife gets done with her 'stay-at-home' husband and plans to part ways. Govind Vasantha of 96 fame is composing the music for the film, while Madhan Karky has penned its story, screenplay, dialogues, and lyrics.

More on Dulquer Salmaan's work front

The actor stunned the audience with his latest performance alongside Sobhita Dhulipala in Kurup. The film has amassed an impressive box office collection, entering the 100 crore club shortly after its release. Speculations surrounding the film's sequel recently surfaced after the actor uploaded a cryptic video which was titled 'The rise of Alexander'. Sharing his intriguing look, he wrote, "A criminal who has captured the imagination of an entire generation. A conman hiding in plain sight. When the wolf sheds his sheep’s clothing, he is one to watch out for!!''

Image: INSTAGRAM/ @DQSALMAAN