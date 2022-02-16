'Hey Sinamika' Trailer: Dulquer, Aditi, Kajal Aggarwal Navigate Complicated Relationships

Dulquer Salmaan is currently gearing up for his role in the much-awaited romantic drama Hey Sinamika, which is scheduled for theatrical release on March 3, 2022. The film created a massive buzz and the fan-favourite actor will share the screen with Aditi Rao Hydari and Kajal Aggarwal. The makers of the film released the Hey Sinamika trailer on Wednesday, piquing fans' excitement about this upcoming release.

Hey Sinamika trailer out

The Dulquer Salmaan-starrer has been helmed by Brindha Gopal and the trailer was launched on Wednesday by the lead actor's dad, Mammootty, R. Madhavan, Karthi and Mahesh Babu. The short clip gave fans a glimpse into the film and included several romantic moments, making the audience swoon over the stars. Fans eagerly await the release of the Tamil romantic flick, which will hit the big screen on March 3, 2022.

The trailer saw the leading to going through love, friendship, heartbreak & anger, and engaged viewers. It sees Dulquer Salmaan and Aditi Rao Hydari form a loving bond and includes some glimpses of their undeniable chemistry that steals the show. However, the clip then sees them hit a rough patch, after which thinks get complicated as Kajal Aggarwal's character enters the picture.

Watch the Hey Sinamika trailer here

The makers of the film have been releasing several musical numbers from Hey Sinamika, which also gave fans a peek into what the movie has in store for them. Megham was the last number released, which saw Aditi Rao Hydari and Dulquer Salmaan's characters head over heels in love. Thozhi on the other hand was more emotional and gave fans chills as they watched it. Salmaan also showcased his rapping and dancing skills in Achamillai, which was the first single from the film to be released online.