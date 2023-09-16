Hi Nanna First Single Samayama Teases Nani And Mrunal Thakur's Chemistry | Watch

Nani is currently gearing up for his upcoming release opposite Mrunal Thakur. Earlier this year, the actor has already delivered a hit with Dasara. The Srikanth Odela film, which featured Keerthy Suresh, emerged as a commercial success after making more than Rs 118.5 crore worldwide over a Rs 65 crore budget. Now, the first single from Nani's upcoming film, Hi Nanna, has been released.

3 things you need to know:

Hi Nanna is Mrunal Thakur's 2nd Telugu film after Sita Ramam (2022).

The movie will be released in theatres on December 21, later this year.

The teaser has suggested that it is a family drama revolving around Nani and Mrunal's characters.

Samayama released with stellar lyric video

Ahead of the film’s release, Hi Nanna’s first single Samayama was released on September 16. It features a creatively made lyric video featuring snippets of both Mrunal and Nani’s characters. Moreover, the video teases the building of trust and eventual love connection between Nani and Mrunal’s characters.

More about Samayama track

The song is composed by Hesham Abdul Wahab, while the lyrics have been written by Anantha Sriram. Samayama has been performed by Sithara Krishnakumar and Anurag Kulakarni. While releasing the song, the makers highlighted that the song serves as an anthem, and should be sung for one’s “beloved”.

Hi Nanna comes from debutant director Shouryuv while Mohan Cherukuri has served as its producer alongside Vijender Reddy Teegala. Sanu John Varughese has taken care of the film’s cinematography while Praveen Anthony is serving as the editor. Hi Nanna will release on December 21 in Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam, Kannada and Tamil.