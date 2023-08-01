Hi Nanna Makers Drop New Poster On Mrunal Thakur's Birthday

Hi Nanna makers released a new poster of the Nani and Mrunal Thakur starrer on the occasion of the latter's birthday. In the new promotional material, Mrunal's girl-next-door get-up and look set the tone for the upcoming film.

3 things you need to know

Hi Nanna is Mrunal Thakur's 2nd Telugu film after Sita Ramam (2022).

The movie will be released in theatres on December 21, later this year.

The movie's teaser has suggested that it is a family drama revolving around Nani and Mrunal's characters.

Hi Nanna makers reveal new poster

In the new poster, Mrunal Thakur is seen in the foreground with a captivating smile on her face. Nani is seen in the background. Mrunal sports a modish look and she wears an earring and also a nose ring which add more beauty to her overall look.

(Hi Nanna will release on the big screens on December 21 | Image: Nani/Twitter)

Hi Nanna is said to be a heartwarming family drama and will release on December 21 later this year. The movie is directed by Shouryuv and produced by Mohan Cherukuri (CVM) and Dr Vijender Reddy Teegala. Hesham Abdul Wahab is the music director.

Mrunal to have a working birthday

Mrunal Thakur will be having a working day on her 31st birthday on Tuesday and she will be celebrating it on the sets of her upcoming film with Vijay Deverakonda. Not being able to celebrate with friends and family, the actress will be spending her birthday with the cast and crew of her Telugu movie VD13 for which she is currently in Hyderabad shooting.

