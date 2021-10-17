'Honsla Rakh' Box Office Collection: Diljit-Shehnaaz Starrer Breaks Punjabi Films' Records

Punjabi singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh and Shehnaaz Gill’s highly anticipated movie, Honsla Rakh is receiving an overwhelming response from the audience ever since its release. The filmmakers are celebrating as it has shattered box office records of Punjabi films. On Sunday, Dosanjh also took to his official Instagram handle and shared the joyful news with his fans and followers. Scroll down to read more.

Honsla Rakh's box office collection

Taking to the photo-sharing site, Diljit Dosanjh shared the film's poster featuring the film’s box office collection on Friday and Saturday. While on Friday, the Shehnaaz Gill starrer film collected Rs 5.15 crore, on Saturday, the film performed better and went on to earn Rs 5.85 crore. Thus, the film’s total collection stands at Rs 11 crore, which was shared by Diljit Dosanjh on his instagram stories.

Sharing the details, the Proper Patola singer also expressed gratitude to his fans and their families for supporting his latest Punjabi film. "Thank you so much for giving so much love to the film. I am reading all your tweets, watching your videos. I am happy that you are enjoying the film with your family," the Udta Punjabi star said in a video he shared on his Instagram account on Saturday.

The film marks Dosanjh's first collaboration with Shehnaaz Gill. Earlier, the actor dropped a picture of himself and Gill. He called her a 'strong woman.' Sharing the snap, he wrote, "Thanks Shehnaaz. You are a strong woman, stay like this."

Honsla Rakh also marks Shehnaaz’s first project post the demise of her close friend, Sidharth Shukla. Sidharth had passed away on September 2 at the age of 40. Post Sidharth’s untimely demise, Gill took a break to come to terms with the loss. However, the actor joined the promotions of the film recently. Her latest film depicts a tale of a single father (Diljit) and his struggles to find love again, only to find that his former lover has returned to his life. Along with Dosanjh and Gill, the film also stars Sonam Bajwa. With the film, Dosanjh marks his debut as a producer. The film premiered on the big screen on October 15.

Image: Twitter/@honslarakh