'Honsla Rakh': Shehnaaz Gill And Diljit Dosanjh Groove To New Track 'Saroor'; WATCH

A day before its release, the makers of Honsla Rakh released an all-new number featuring Diljit Dosanjh and Shehnaaz Gill. Set to release on October 15, the film's brand new song, Saroor is now live on YouTube. The song is set during Shehnaaz's character's baby shower and some with a few surprises for viewers.

Honsla Rakh's Saroor reflects relationship between Diljit Dosanjh and Shehnaaz Gill's characters

The film's all-new number, Saroor, released on Thursday, a day ahead of the release of the much-awaited film. The song is set during the baby shower for Shehnaaz Gill's character, and she appears to be upset and infuriated with Diljit's character. Apart from this dynamic between the duo, the song also features them shaking a leg and grooving to the foot-tapping number. The song has been sung by Diljit Dosanjh himself and has been composed by Avvy Sra.

The release of Saroor comes days after the team behind the film released Lalkaare, yet another song featuring the duo, along with Sonam Bajwa, who will also star in the film. The song is all about letting go and having fun, and that's exactly what the trio does in the upbeat number. Shehnaaz Gill features in the song as she wears a stunning golden and yellow outfit. She can be seen acing the choreography with her co-stars in the fantastic number.

The trailer of the upcoming family comedy drama came out recently and got fans excited for the release of the film. The trailer began with a scene featuring Diljit and Shehnaaz enjoying a romantic date when they are suddenly interrupted by a baby crying. The next scene of the trailer is of Shehnaaz's character with a baby bump, which she doesn't seem too happy about.

The promotions for the upcoming film were the first time Shehnaaz Gill made a public appearance after the death of her rumoured beau, Sidharth Shukla. Her fans have been extremely supportive of her during her absence from the public eye and are now extremely excited to see her on the big screen. Dosanjh headed to Instagram to post a few videos from promotional events, that featured Shehnaaz, giving her fans a glimpse of her after a long time.

