Diljit Dosanjh And Shehnaaz Gill Steals The Show In New Song ‘Lalkaare’ From 'Honsla Rakh'

An all-new song from the much-awaited Honsla Rakh starring Diljit Dosanjh, Shehnaaz Gill and Sonam Bajwa was finally released on Tuesday. The upbeat Punjabi song, Lalkaare is all about letting go and having fun. The music video is not only foot-tapping but is also entertaining, as it features the trio having a ball as they groove together.

Diljit Dosanjh, Shehnaaz Gill and Sonam Bajwa are currently gearing up for the release of their film, Honsla Rakh. The film will release on October 15 and the actors and the fans are super excited about the same. Lalkaare is the latest number from the film to release, and it features Shehnaaz Gill stunning in golden and yellow outfits. She can be seen acing the choreography with her co-stars in the fantastic number.

Listen to Lalkaare here

The release of Lalkaare comes shortly after the release of the film's song Number 5 recently. The music video saw Diljit Dosanjh, Sonam Bajwa, Shehnaaz Gill and Shinda Grewal taking the dance floor in ethnic wear. Sonam Bajwa stunned in a light pink lehenga, while Shehnaaz Gill wore a pink and green outfit. The song is sung by none other than Diljit Dosanjh, while it was composed by Intense.

Listen to Number 5 here

Shehnaaz Gill has been in the public eye ever since the death of her rumoured beau, Sidharth Shukla. Fans are waiting eagerly to see Shehnaaz Gill on the big screen after her 2019 release Daaka. She was recently in the news after she made her first appearance after Shukla's death at a promotion event for the film with her co-stars. Dosanjh took to Instagram to share a few videos from the promotion events that featured the trio enacting a scene from the film. The video was hilarious and ended with Shehnaaz Gill and Sonam Bajwa jokingly beating up Diljit. Fans quickly took to the comments section of the post and thanked Diljit for sharing the video that featured Shehnaaz. They also mentioned in the comments that they were proud of the actor and can't wait for the release of his film.

