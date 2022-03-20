How To Watch 'Valimai' Online? Check Streaming Details Of Ajith Kumar Starrer Action-drama

After having a trailblazing run on the big screen, superstar Ajith Kumar's actioner Valimai is all set to stream on the OTT platform ZEE5. Written and directed by H. Vinoth, the movie minted impressive sum at the box office, as fans witnessed Kumar's acting prowess after a long haul. The film saw Ajith Kumar as ACP Arjun Kumar, who is given the responsibility of tracking down a gang of bikers owing to their involvement in heinous crimes. As fans await to stream Valimai on OTT, here's all you need to know about the film's digital premiere.

Ajith Kumar's actioner Valimai to stream on OTT platform ZEE5

The film will be premiering on ZEE5 on March 25, a month after it was released in theatres. Film Industry tracker Manobala Vijayabalan made the announcement recently via his Twitter handle. Apart from the Tamil superstar, the film also stars Huma Qureshi as the leading lady alongside Bani J, Sumithra, Yogi Babu, Chaitra Reddy, Raj Ayyappa, Dhruvan among others. Owing to Ajith Kumar's gigantic fan base, the film was released in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Hindi.

The Tamil flick had been bankrolled by Boney Kapoor under Bayview Projects LLP in collaboration with Zee Studios, serving as the co-producer and distributor. The film has minuted more than Rs 200 crores. The film, which was announced back in 2019, faced several delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic and finally saw the light of the day in 2022.

More on Ajith Kumar's work front

The actor will be collaborating with filmmaker Vignesh Shivan for the tentatively titled 'AK62'. Lyca Productions recently issued an official statement confirming the collaboration and wrote, "We proudly announce our next film with Mr Ajith Kumar 'AK 62' to be directed by Mr Vignesh Shivam, music composed by Mr Anirudh, produced by Mr Subaskaran. This project will be headed by Mr GKM Tamil Kumaran."

