'Valimai' Box Office: Ajith Kumar-starrer Breaks All Records Despite Tough Competitions

Actor Ajith Kumar-starrer Valimai has been smashing all box office records ever since it was released on February 24. Despite tough competition at the box office with Gangbai Kathiawadi's release, the film is unstoppable at the box office. The film has raked in Rs 208.04 crore in 10 days and is still going strong.

The action thriller that opened to rave reviews, has been garnering great business. The film is facing competition from Pawan Kalyan's Bheemla Nayak, The Batman, and Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi. Valimai registered a terrific opening at the box office not just in Tamil Nadu but across the globe.

Ajith Kumar-starrer Valimai continues to break all records

Now according to trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan, Valimai has collected Rs 208.04 crore in 10 days. He wrote, "#Valimai WW Box Office. Week 1 - Rs 193.41 cr. Week 2 Day 1 - Rs 4.50 cr. Day 2 - Rs 4.73 cr. Day 3 - Rs 5.40 cr. Total - Rs 208.04 cr (sic)." The film has surpassed the 200 crore mark and became Ajith's second project to join the elite club after Viswasam (2019).

Ajith's action thriller has been released in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Hindi. The film directed by H Vinoth, also stars Huma Qureshi, Kartikeya Gummakonda, Gurbani Judge, Yogi Babu, Selva, GM Sundar, and Achyuth Kumar appearing in key roles. The songs of the film are composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja while the editing and cinematography departments are headed by Vijay Velukutty and Nirav Shah, respectively.

The film has been bankrolled by Boney Kapoor under Bayview Projects LLP in association with Zee Studios. Hailed as 'Inda's biggest action thriller', the Valimai trailer promised the audience an edge-of-the-seat thrilling watch. The trailer included glimpses of several action-packed scenes, bike chases, and stunts. Ajith could be seen taking on the role of a police officer as he went head-to-head with the antagonist of the film, played by Kartikeya Gummakonda. Speaking about the movie, Valimai, Ajith Kumar, who essays the role of an IPS officer, has performed many bike stunts in the movie

Image: Twitter/ZeeStudios