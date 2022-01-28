'Hridayam' Box Office Collection: Pranav Mohanlal Starrer Collects ₹ 16.65 Cr In 1st Week

While Mohanlal has been the centre of attention in Malayalam cinema this week with the release of his film Bro Daddy, son Pranav Mohanlal and the co-star of his film, Kalyani Priyadarshan are also doing well. The star kids recently starred in the film Hridayam, and the movie is putting up an impressive performance at the box office.

The romantic drama movie, also starring Kalyani Priyadarshan, has completed its first week at the ticket windows, and the collections are noteworthy. The film has achieved the best collections for Pranav in his career, in terms of week one collections.

Kalyani too has been on a roll with four releases in the span of the past few weeks, also including the Tamil film Maanaadu, Marakkar: Lion of the Arabian Sea alongside Mohanlal and Pranav Mohanlal, and Bro Daddy with Mohanlal.

'Hridayam' box office collections in first week

Hridayam, as per a report on Pinkvilla, has minted Rs 16.65 crore in its first week at the box office. This was aided by Rs 1.65 crore coming in on Thursday. The film had opened around the Rs 3 crore-mark, and maintained it on Saturday before Sunday witnessed a drop in collections. The movie then bounced back with the figures on Monday, close to Rs 3 crore, and just over Rs 2 crore on Tuesday. The movie again witnessed a jump on Republic Day with Rs 3 crore coming on Wednesday.

Hridayam has outperformed Pranav Mohanlal's previous best first-week collections of Rs 13 crore for his film Aadhi, which had been released in 2018, the report added. It is being said that the film collected Rs 25 crore worldwide.

#Hridayam Crossed ₹25 CR Mark From World Wide Box Office 👏 pic.twitter.com/IEvf6EJYK3 — Kerala Box Office (@KeralaBxOffce) January 27, 2022

'Hridayam'

Hridayam has been written and directed by multi-talented Vineeth Sreenivasan, who has also lent his voice to a song and penned the lyrics of multiple tracks. The plot of the film revolves around the journey of the character Arun, and the various experiences he goes through during four years of his education at an Engineering college. The movie also stars Darshana Rajendran, Vijayaraghavan, Johnny Anthony, Aju Varghese, among others.

Pranav recently took to Instagram to share his gratitude for the response to the film.

(Image: Instagram/@pranavmohanlal)