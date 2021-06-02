Ilaiyaraaja's Birthday: Netizens Wish The 'music Genius' And Celebrate His Iconic Songs

Music maestro Ilaiyaraaja recently celebrated his birthday and wishes for the musician poured in. Also known as Isaignani (music genius) for his contribution to music, Ilaiyaraaja is touted to be the world's most prolific music composer. In his long and rich career, he has composed more than 7,000 songs, provided film scores for more than 1,000 movies and performed in more than 20,000 concerts. Take a look at how netizens celebrated Ilaiyaraaja's birthday:

A quick look at Ilaiyaraaja career

The prestigious title of 'maestro' was conferred upon him by the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, London as he was one of the earliest Indian film composers to use Western classical music harmonies and string arrangements in Indian film music. Ilaiyaraaja is a recipient of five National Film Awards, three for Best Music Direction and two for Best Background Score. In 2014, the American world cinema portal "Taste of Cinema" put him at the 9th position in its list of 25 greatest film composers in the history of cinema amongst some of the other famous composers like Ennio Morricone, John Williams, Jerry Goldsmith and Hans Zimmer. Ilaiyaraaja was the only Indian on the list.

Netizens celebrate Ilaiyaraaja's birthday

On the occasion of Ilaiyaraaja's birthday, Netizens took to Twitter and wished the composer. They celebrated his journey while also remembering all his classics. Check out their birthday wishes.

One of the users shared a photo with Ilaiyaraaja. He wrote "Wishing the music legend, the Maestro, my all-time favourite #Ilaiyaraaja Gaaru, a very Happy Birthday! Your compositions are really something that can change my mood instantly, it's a pleasure meeting you sir". Check out his wish below.

Another user wrote "We rarely come across individuals whose creations profoundly impact our lives. They inspire, elevate moods, comfort us or simply give us pure joy. Notwithstanding the individual’s own personality, we remain addicted to their creations. #Ilaiyaraaja music is one. #HBDIlaiyaraaja".

One user wrote "Happy 78th birthday genius! Thank you for churning out an ocean of rich art that altered the paradigm of my music taste and music appreciation and understanding. Picking out one drop from the ocean to celebrate your genius. #Ilaiyaraaja".

